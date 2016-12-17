Posted 

The Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium through the years — PHOTOS

Ball State's Mike Blair (27) on the run during the first quarter against Utah State in the Las Vegas Bowl II, Dec. 17, 1993. Chasing from behind is Utah State's Xavier Foreman (86). (Eric Risberg/AP)

Boise State head coach Chris Peterson and quarterback Kellen Moore celebrate their 26-3 win over Utah in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State corner back Jamar Taylor is brought down by Utah defensive back Brian Blechen (2) and linebacker Chaz Walker during the second half of their Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore passes the ball during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore celebrates being named MVP of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State running back Doug Martin, right, runs 84 yards for touchdown as Utah's Lamar Chapman chases during the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State defensive end Ryan Winterswyk celebrates their 26-3 victory over Utah in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State running back Doug Martin, right, runs 84 yards for touchdown as Utah's Lamar Chapman chases during the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Showgirl Porsha Revesz, left, Boise State coach Chris Petersen, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and showgirl J.P. Howard pose for photos during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson (7) runs the ball to score a touchdown against BYU during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Utah defensive back Dominique Hatfield (15) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Utah running back Joe Williams (28) is brought down by BYU defensive back Kai Nacua (12) during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

BYU running back Riley Burt (32) runs the ball against Utah during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

BYU wide receiver Nick Kurtz (5) catches a pass during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Utah running back Joe Williams (28) runs the ball past BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) and linebacker Austin Heder (42) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Utah quarterback Brandon Cox (5) throws a pass while warming up before playing BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Utah defensive end Jason Fanaika (51) and Utah defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (90) celebrate a fumble recovery during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Utah defensive back Boobie Hobbs (1) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Terenn Houk (11) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

BYU wide receiver Mitch Mathews (10) comes up short on a pass as Utah defensive backs Justin Thomas (12) and Marcus Williams (20) close in during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Utah defensive tackle Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (90) blocks a pass from BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between Utah and BYU at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

Utah punter Chris Van Orden (48) hands the trophy to Utah linebacker Justin Tatola (57) while celebrating their teams win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Utah offensive lineman Siaosi Aiono (60), center, raises the trophy after defeating BYU 35-28 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah defensive tackle Viliseni Fauonuku (98), and Utah defensive end Jason Fanaika (51) look on. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Utah players celebrate their win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) runs the ball to score a touchdown as Utah defensive back Marcus Williams (20) attempts to defend during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Utah defensive back Reginald Porter (29) breaks up a pass intended for BYU wide receiver Terenn Houk (11) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) throws a deep pass during the 2015 Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl game between the University of Utah and Brigham Young University at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

BYU wide receiver Devon Blackmon (19) catches a pass as Utah defensive back Brian Allen (14) runs towards him during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. Utah won 35-28. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Cody McMahon, right, of Utah State, scores in the first quarter against Ball State in the Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 1993. (File/AP)

Utah State wide receiver Freddie Dobson, left, soaks head coach Charlie Weatherbie after they beat Ball State, 42-33, in the Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 1993. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Air Force head football coach Fisher DeBerry, left, and Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti, joke around as they bang their team helmets together during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 12, 1997, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Lennox McLendon/AP)

Utah head coach Ron McBride directs his team during practice Thursday, Dec. 16, 1999, at the Sam Boyd stadium practice field in Las Vegas. Utah will play Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

Utah football head coach Ron McBride, left, greets his counterpart, Fresno State head coach Pat Hill, after the Las Vegas Bowl kickoff news conference, Friday, Dec. 17, 1999, in Las Vegas. The teams will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

Utah coach Ron McBride cheers after receiving the trophy after Utah defeated Fresno State 17-16 at the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 1999, in Las Vegas. (Laura Rauch/AP)

Brigham Young's Austin Collie catches a 36-yard pass as Arizona's Devin Ross defends during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl college football game, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2008. (Louie Traub/AP)

UNLV wide receiver Nate Turner makes a touchdown reception to tie the game at 14-14 as Arkansas' Orlando Green looks on during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000, in Las Vegas. (Kim D. Johnson/AP)

UCLA's Jarrad Page carries the ball in for a 29-yard touchdown on an interception during the fourth quarter against New Mexico in the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002, in Las Vegas. UCLA won 27-13. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

UCLA defensive end Rusty Williams and fill-in coach Ed Kezirian celebrate UCLA's 27-13 victory over New Mexico in the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday Dec. 25, 2002, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Wyoming's Tyler Holden scores a touchdown past the defense of UCLA's Justin Seiber during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec, 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

New Mexico coach Rocky Long stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl against UCLA on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002, in Las Vegas. UCLA won 27-13. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

UNLV kicker Dillon Pieffer (35) misses wide right in a field goal attempt against Arkansas during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl Thursday, Dec. 21, 2000, in Las Vegas. Arkansas defenders Ken Hamlin (6) and Quinton Caver (53) try to make the block. (Kim D. Johnson/AP)

UCLA running back Tyler Ebell (2) is mobbed by teammates after he scored a touchdown on a fourth down during the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002, in Las Vegas. The UCLA players are Marcedes Lewis, (19), Keith Carter (89) and Mike Saffer (65). (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

Katie Hnida, a place-kicker for New Mexico, attempts an extra point during the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002, against UCLA in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The kick was blocked. Hnida became the first woman to appear in a Division I-A game when she kicked for Mexico. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

UCLA interim coach Ed Kezirian looks on from a sideline during the first quarter against New Mexico on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2002, in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Kezirian is coaching the team to fill in for Bob Toledo, who was fired. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

Oregon State coach Mike Riley, left, speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2003, as New Mexico coach Rocky Long listens. The teams meet Wednesday in the Las Vegas Bowl. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

New Mexico's Brandon Ratcliff, top, brings down Oregon State's Tim Euhus after a reception during the first quarter Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, in the Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

Oregon State's David Lose, top, and Chaz Scott celebrate after sacking New Mexico quarterback Casey Kelly in the second quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

UCLA Head Coach Karl Dorrell, left, and Wyoming Head Coach Joe Glenn pose for a photo before the kickoff luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2004, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The two teams meet in the Las Vegas Bowl Thursday at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Joe Cavaretta/AP)

Brigham Young running back Manase Tonga (11) runs a pass for a touchdown in the forth quarter during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (Keith Shimada/AP)

Wyoming defenders Guy Tuell, left, and Julius Stinson, right, tie up UCLA receiver Criag Bragg during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl, Thursday, Dec, 23, 2004, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.(Eric Jamison/AP)

Wyoming quarterback Corey Bramlet, left, and wide receiver Jovon Bouknight celebrate after Wyoming defeated UCLA 24-21 at the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2004, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

California coach Jeff Tedford, right, and BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall, center, pose for a photo with Las Vegas showgirls after a press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2005. Two teams will square off in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 22. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

California's Anthony Felder, top, falls over Brigham Young quarterback John Beck in the second quarter of the Pioneer Purevision Las Vegas Bowl college football game in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2005. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

BYU players John Beck, left, Nathan Meikle (9), and Jordan Stephan (6) celebrate at the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (Keith Shimada/AP)

Brigham Young coach Mike Bellotti, right, yells to his players as Brigham Young's Joe Semanoff (27) runs off the field in the fourth quarter during the Las Vegas Bowl football game in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006. BYU beat Oregon, 38-8. (Keith Shimada/AP)

Brigham Young coach Bronco Mendenhall, second from left, and UCLA interim coach DeWayne Walker pose with showgirls after a news conference Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007, in Las Vegas. The two teams will square off in the Las Vegas Bowl football game Saturday, Dec. 22. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

UCLA wide receiver Brandon Breazell and BYU linebacker Matt Bauman dive for a punt that Breazell dropped during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. UCLA recovered the fumble. (Sam Morris/AP)

BYU wide receiver Austin Collie drops a pass after being interfered with by UCLA safety Dennis Keyes during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl football game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2007, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Keyes was called for interference. Also covering on the play is UCLA cornerback Alterraun Verner. (Sam Morris/AP)

Showgirls stand behind Arizona and Brigham Young football helmets during a news conference in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2008. BYU will face Arizona in the Las Vegas Bowl college football game, on Saturday, Dec. 20 in Las Vegas. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Arizona's Willie Tuitama passes the ball during the first half of the Las Vegas Bowl college football game against BYU on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2008. (Louie Traub/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Bowl began 25 years ago in 1992, and it has been played every year since at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Over the 25 years, the bowl has had been sponsored just 16 times. This year, the Las Vegas Bowl is without a sponsor after being sponsored by Royal Purple the last three years.

This year’s game features a matchup between the Houston Cougars and the San Diego State Aztecs.

Houston is making its first appearance at the bowl, while San Diego State is making its second overall appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. San Diego State last played in the bowl in 1998.

Check out the gallery above for a look at the Las Vegas Bowl matchups over the years.

1. Dec. 18, 1992 — Bowling Green 35, Nevada 34

2. Dec. 17, 1993 — Utah State 42, Ball State 33

3. Dec. 15, 1994 — UNLV 52, Central Michigan 24

4. Dec. 14, 1995 — Toledo 40, Nevada 37 (OT)

5. Dec. 18, 1996 — Nevada 18, Ball State 15

6. Dec. 20, 1997 — Oregon 41, Air Force 13

7. Dec. 19, 1998 — North Carolina 20, San Diego State 13

8. Dec. 18, 1999 — Utah 17, Fresno State 16

9. Dec. 21, 2000 — UNLV 31, Arkansas 14

10. Dec. 25, 2001 — Utah 10, USC 6

11. Dec. 25, 2002 — UCLA 27, New Mexico 13

12. Dec. 24, 2003 — Oregon State 55, New Mexico 14

13. Dec. 23, 2004 — Wyoming 24, UCLA 21

14. Dec. 22, 2005 — California 35, BYU 28

15. Dec. 21, 2006 — BYU 38, Oregon 8

16. Dec. 22, 2007 — BYU 17, UCLA 16

17. Dec. 20, 2008 — Arizona 31, BYU 21

18. Dec. 22, 2009 — BYU 44, Oregon State 20

19. Dec. 22, 2010 — Boise State 26, Utah 3

20. Dec. 22, 2011 — Boise State 56, Arizona State 24

21. Dec. 22, 2012 — Boise State 28, Washington 26

22. Dec. 21, 2013 — USC 45, Fresno State 20

23. Dec. 20, 2014 — Utah 45, Colorado State 10

24. Dec. 19, 2015 — Utah 35, BYU 28

THIS YEAR

25. Saturday, Houston vs. San Diego State

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 