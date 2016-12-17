The Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium through the years — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Bowl began 25 years ago in 1992, and it has been played every year since at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Over the 25 years, the bowl has had been sponsored just 16 times. This year, the Las Vegas Bowl is without a sponsor after being sponsored by Royal Purple the last three years.

This year’s game features a matchup between the Houston Cougars and the San Diego State Aztecs.

Houston is making its first appearance at the bowl, while San Diego State is making its second overall appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. San Diego State last played in the bowl in 1998.

1. Dec. 18, 1992 — Bowling Green 35, Nevada 34

2. Dec. 17, 1993 — Utah State 42, Ball State 33

3. Dec. 15, 1994 — UNLV 52, Central Michigan 24

4. Dec. 14, 1995 — Toledo 40, Nevada 37 (OT)

5. Dec. 18, 1996 — Nevada 18, Ball State 15

6. Dec. 20, 1997 — Oregon 41, Air Force 13

7. Dec. 19, 1998 — North Carolina 20, San Diego State 13

8. Dec. 18, 1999 — Utah 17, Fresno State 16

9. Dec. 21, 2000 — UNLV 31, Arkansas 14

10. Dec. 25, 2001 — Utah 10, USC 6

11. Dec. 25, 2002 — UCLA 27, New Mexico 13

12. Dec. 24, 2003 — Oregon State 55, New Mexico 14

13. Dec. 23, 2004 — Wyoming 24, UCLA 21

14. Dec. 22, 2005 — California 35, BYU 28

15. Dec. 21, 2006 — BYU 38, Oregon 8

16. Dec. 22, 2007 — BYU 17, UCLA 16

17. Dec. 20, 2008 — Arizona 31, BYU 21

18. Dec. 22, 2009 — BYU 44, Oregon State 20

19. Dec. 22, 2010 — Boise State 26, Utah 3

20. Dec. 22, 2011 — Boise State 56, Arizona State 24

21. Dec. 22, 2012 — Boise State 28, Washington 26

22. Dec. 21, 2013 — USC 45, Fresno State 20

23. Dec. 20, 2014 — Utah 45, Colorado State 10

24. Dec. 19, 2015 — Utah 35, BYU 28

THIS YEAR

25. Saturday, Houston vs. San Diego State

