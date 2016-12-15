Winning Las Vegas Bowl would be meaningful for San Diego State coach Rocky Long

San Diego State coach Rocky Long said winning the Las Vegas Bowl over Houston on Saturday would mean a lot to him personally.

“Because I was with teams that lost two games, so winning would be a lot more fun,” he said.

Long guided New Mexico to back-to-back Las Vegas Bowls in 2002 and 2003. The Lobos lost 27-13 to UCLA on Christmas Day in 2002 in only their second bowl game in 41 years. The following season, New Mexico was whipped 55-14 by Oregon State, which was led by Las Vegan Steven Jackson’s five touchdowns and 200 all-purpose yards.

“One game we played real well and it was very competitive. The next one wasn’t. Steven Jackson ran all over us,” Long said. “Hopefully our team will play well, Houston will play well and it’ll be a great game.”

BOWLING FOR FUN — Known as an old-school coach, Long said winning the conference championship is his team’s No. 1 goal and that he views bowl games as a reward.

“I kind of treat bowl games as a pat on the back for having a good season. We don’t do things exactly the same. Obviously at a bowl game, they have a lot more fun and we’re not as strict on them,” said Long, 3-7 in bowls. “Obviously we want to win and we have several Las Vegas natives on our team that it would be really, really special if they finish their career here with a win, so there’s a lot of importance to it.”

FINAL COUNTDOWN — Along with preparing for the final game of the season, Aztecs players also are taking their final exams this week. Nico Siragusa, San Diego State’s first team All-America offensive lineman, missed a scheduled media opportunity on Wednesday at the Golden Nugget because he had to take a final. He was replaced by fellow senior lineman Kwayde Miller, who had to take his political science final exam Thursday at the Hard Rock Hotel, where the team is staying.

“One of our academics advisers proctors the test for us and we take it in the room,” he said.

So much for living it up in Las Vegas.

While Long said his staff is not as strict on the players during bowl week, Miller said their curfew is 11 p.m.

“I think coach Long made it that way to we can be focused on the game more than Vegas,” he said.

PENNY FOR UNLV’S THOUGHTS — Elijhaa Penny, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny’s older brother, signed with the Rebels before playing his final two college seasons at Idaho. Had Elijhaa stayed at UNLV, would Rashaad — the two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year — had become a Rebel?

“It would’ve been a long shot,” the Southern California native said. “I’m a homeboy. I stay home, where my mom is. Elijhaa, he liked to explore. He was with (ex-UNLV) coach (Bobby) Hauck for a minute. I don’t think I would’ve came, honestly. I want to be so close to home and it’s there. I also love San Diego. It’s a great place.”

