Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

Ten handicappers post their NFL best bets.
Bill Bradley Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 0-5
Season: 0-5
Dolphins +6.5
Ravens -6.5
Saints +4.5
Cardinals -7
Seahawks -4.5
Joe D’Amico Aasiwins.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Patriots -6.5
Bengals +3.5
Broncos -6
Vikings +2.5
Eagles +3.5
Doug Fitz Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Patriots -6.5
Browns +6.5
Bengals +3.5
Cowboys +2.5
Jaguars +3
Mark Franco FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 3-2
Texans -3
Patriots -6.5
Raiders -5
Packers -2.5
Eagles +3.5
Jay Kornegay Westgate Las Vegas sports book director
Last week: 0-5
Season: 0-5
Titans +6
Browns +6.5
Bengals +3.5
Rams +4.5
Jaguars +3
Dana Lane DanaLaneSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Browns +6.5
Bengals +3.5
Saints +4.5
Buccaneers +7
Bears -3.5
Allen Leiker R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Lions -6
Browns +6.5
Steelers -3.5
Rams +4.5
Eagles +3.5
Micah Roberts VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 1-4
Titans +6
Texans -3
Cardinals -7
Colts +6
Packers -2.5
Dave Tuley ESPN.com writer
Last week: 4-1
Season: 4-1
Browns +6.5
49ers +13.5
Falcons +5
Vikings +2.5
Eagles +3.5
Matt Youmans Review-Journal sports columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 2-3
Titans +6
Browns +6.5
Cowboys +2.5
Jaguars +3
Vikings +2.5