Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge

web1_bp-fillingjobs_082316rc_005_7040759.jpg
Sports line sheets are shown in the newly renovated sports side of the Race & Sports Book at Palace Station hotel-casino Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten handicappers post their NFL best bets.

Bill Bradley Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 0-5

Season: 0-5

Dolphins +6.5

Ravens -6.5

Saints +4.5

Cardinals -7

Seahawks -4.5

Joe D’Amico Aasiwins.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Patriots -6.5

Bengals +3.5

Broncos -6

Vikings +2.5

Eagles +3.5

Doug Fitz Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Patriots -6.5

Browns +6.5

Bengals +3.5

Cowboys +2.5

Jaguars +3

Mark Franco FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 3-2

Texans -3

Patriots -6.5

Raiders -5

Packers -2.5

Eagles +3.5

Jay Kornegay Westgate Las Vegas sports book director

Last week: 0-5

Season: 0-5

Titans +6

Browns +6.5

Bengals +3.5

Rams +4.5

Jaguars +3

Dana Lane DanaLaneSports.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Browns +6.5

Bengals +3.5

Saints +4.5

Buccaneers +7

Bears -3.5

Allen Leiker R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Lions -6

Browns +6.5

Steelers -3.5

Rams +4.5

Eagles +3.5

Micah Roberts VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 1-4

Titans +6

Texans -3

Cardinals -7

Colts +6

Packers -2.5

Dave Tuley ESPN.com writer

Last week: 4-1

Season: 4-1

Browns +6.5

49ers +13.5

Falcons +5

Vikings +2.5

Eagles +3.5

Matt Youmans Review-Journal sports columnist

Last week: 2-3

Season: 2-3

Titans +6

Browns +6.5

Cowboys +2.5

Jaguars +3

Vikings +2.5

 

