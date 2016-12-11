Posted 

Louisville’s Lamar Jackson captures Heisman Trophy

Louisville's Lamar Jackson answers questions during a news conference before the Heisman Trophy award ceremony Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Michigan's Jabrill Peppers, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson stand for a photo with the Heisman Trophy before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

By RALPH D. RUSSO
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Lamar Jackson is the first Louisville player to win the Heisman Trophy, beating out preseason favorite Deshaun Watson of Clemson despite some late-season struggles.

The sensational sophomore quarterback leapt over a loaded field of Heisman Trophy contenders early in the season and by the time he slowed down nobody could catch him.

The highest honor in college football was handed out Saturday night in New York.

Baker Mayfield finished third and Oklahoma teammate and fellow finalist Dede Westbrook was fourth. Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers was fifth.

Jackson, at 19 years, 347 days, is the youngest Heisman winner ever.

 