Major Applewhite gets head coach job at Houston

In this Feb. 4, 2015 photo, Houston's offensive coordinator Major Applewhite speaks during a webcast in Houston. Applewhite was hired to replace Tom Herman as coach at Houston on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. ( Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston head coach Tom Herman recently left Houston to become the coach at Texas. (Nikki Boertman)

In this Aug. 4, 2015 photo, Houston offensive coordinator Major Applewhite poses in Houston. Applewhite was hired to replace Tom Herman as coach at Houston on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

In this March 10, 2015 photo, Houston quarterbacks listen to quarterback coach Major Applewhite demonstrate a foot drill during spring NCAA college football practice in Houston. Applewhite was hired to replace Tom Herman as coach at Houston on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (Thomas B. Shea/Houston Chronicle via AP)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON — Major Applewhite has been hired to replace Tom Herman as coach at Houston.

It’s the first head coaching job for the 38-year-old Applewhite, who served as Herman’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Herman recently left Houston to become the coach at Texas after two years with the Cougars.

Applewhite steps into a program that has had lot of success in the last 10 years and has become a launching pad for coaches. Art Briles went 34-28 with a Conference USA title at Houston from 2003-07 before moving on to Baylor. Kevin Sumlin went 35-17 from 2008-11 before leaving for Texas A&M. Herman went 22-4 with an American Athletic Conference championship in 2015.

The Cougars meet San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17.

 