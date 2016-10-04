Man in critical condition after fight at Ravens-Raiders game

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man is in critical condition after suffering a head injury during a fight with two Oakland Raiders fans from New York during a Baltimore Ravens game.

Susan Bauer tells The Baltimore Sun that her 55-year-old brother Joseph Bauer was attending the game with his wife Sunday when he got into an argument with a group of Raiders fans at M&T Bank Stadium.

She says her brother is on life support and doctors have told the family he had a 30 percent chance of survival.

The Ravens said in a statement that their sympathies go out to Joseph Bauer and his family.

Court records show 28-year-old Scott Smith of Mount Vernon, New York, and 31-year-old Andrew Nappi of Eastchester, New York, have been charged with assault. It is unclear whether either man has an attorney.