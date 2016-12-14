Minnesota football suspends 10 players indefinitely ahead of Holiday Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota has suspended 10 players indefinitely from all team activities.

The school announced the suspensions on Tuesday night. Defensive backs Ray Buford, KiAnte Hardin, Dior Johnson, Antonio Shenault and Antoine Winfield Jr., running backs Carlton Djam and Kobe McCrary, quarterbacks Seth Green and Mark Williams and defensive lineman Tamarion Johnson were all suspended.

The school cites “privacy restrictions relating to student educational data” in withholding further comment.

Buford, Hardin, Dior Johnson and Tamarion Johnson were suspended for three games earlier this season when their names came up in a police investigation. A restraining order filed by a woman making allegations in that case prevented the players from being at TCF Bank Stadium on game days, but no charges were filed and they returned to the team.

The restraining order was lifted after a settlement on Nov. 2.

Minnesota plays Washington State in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, and it would appear to be unlikely that the players would be available to play in that game.