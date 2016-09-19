Posted 

NFL Week 3 TV schedule begins with matchup of unbeatens

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) gives direction during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Houston. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Week 3 of the NFL season begins with a great Thursday Night Football matchup feature two teams that made the playoffs last year.

Houston visits New England on Thursday in a game between two 2-0 teams.

Also, if Philadelphia wins Monday night, then its meeting with Pittsburgh also is a game featuring two undefeated teams.

Remember, this is the last week before the byes begin in Week 4.

Thursday

Houston at New England, 5:25 p.m., NFLN, KLAS-8.

Sunday

Denver at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

San Francisco at Seattle, 1 p.m., KVVU-5.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Chicago at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

Atlanta at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

 

