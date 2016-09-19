NFL Week 3 TV schedule begins with matchup of unbeatens

Week 3 of the NFL season begins with a great Thursday Night Football matchup feature two teams that made the playoffs last year.

Houston visits New England on Thursday in a game between two 2-0 teams.

Also, if Philadelphia wins Monday night, then its meeting with Pittsburgh also is a game featuring two undefeated teams.

Remember, this is the last week before the byes begin in Week 4.

Thursday

Houston at New England, 5:25 p.m., NFLN, KLAS-8.

Sunday

Denver at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

San Francisco at Seattle, 1 p.m., KVVU-5.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Chicago at Dallas, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

Atlanta at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.