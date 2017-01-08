Nick Saban gambles with change of Alabama offensive coordinators

TAMPA, Fla. — When Alabama coach Nick Saban decided to part ways with one former Southern California head coach as his offensive coordinator, he hired another ex-USC head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

And Saban did it between the semifinals on New Year’s Eve and the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. The Crimson Tide face No. 2 Clemson for the national title.

It was an unusual decision, to say the least, but Saban clearly wasn’t happy with the offense under Kiffin in the top-ranked Tide’s 24-7 victory over No. 4 Washington in the semifinals. So he parted ways with Kiffin, who recently became Florida Atlantic’s coach.

In stepped Sarkisian, whom Saban brought onboard as an analyst earlier this season and not an official coach.

“I don’t quite have those pedigrees on the sideline,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, laughing. “We’ve got some good guys and hard workers, but I think they’re very fortunate.”

Sarkisian visited Alabama before the season, but Saban didn’t want to bring him as an analyst until after the Tide’s season-opening game against USC. Saban didn’t want USC to think he was trying to get an unfair advantage by hiring Sarkisian.

“He’s got a lot of experience, he’s got a lot of knowledge,” Saban said. “I think he’s very well organized in his approach, and I’d tell him what I tell any coach: We’ve prepared to do certain things in certain situations. Let’s stick with the plan. Until we have to adjust the plan, that’s what the players know, that’s what we’ve practiced, that’s what we need to go out and try to do, and that’s going to give us the best chance to be able to execute and be successful. I think he’ll do that.”

Sarkisian steps into an odd situation, what with the national championship on the line.

“I don’t think I could have foreseen four months ago when I was contemplating doing TV to get into this situation,” Sarkisian said. “But very grateful and humbled and honored that Coach Saban and the entire Alabama Crimson Tide family entrusted in me to do the job.”

SECOND CHANCE

Clemson sophomore Deon Cain had to sit out last season’s playoffs after getting suspended for breaking team rules. He was reinstated in May, and went on to catch 33 passes for 630 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cain is from Tampa, so this is an extra special trip for him.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to play in my hometown,” Cain said. “It gives me more energy because I wasn’t here last year.”

ROLLING

Alabama has the nation’s longest winning streak at 26 games. The Tide’s last loss was Sept. 19, 2015, against Mississippi.

It’s the third-longest streak in program and Southeastern Conference history. Alabama twice won 28 games in a row, doing so from 1991 to 1993 and from 1978 to 1980.

