Prescott rallies Cowboys to OT win over Eagles, 29-23

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten in overtime, giving the Dallas Cowboys their sixth straight win with a 29-23 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Prescott rallied the Cowboys with a late tying touchdown pass to Dez Bryant and won the rookie quarterback duel with Carson Wentz. Dallas (6-1) took a two-game division lead after rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The 23-year-old Prescott recovered from a shaky start, finishing 19 of 39 for 287 yards with two scores and an end zone interception that cost the Cowboys points late in the first half.

Wentz had the Eagles (4-3) in position for a win with another efficient performance. But he couldn’t move Philadelphia late in regulation with the game tied. The Eagles never got the ball in overtime after Prescott led the 75-yard scoring drive.