Raiders Aldon Smith investigated in domestic incident in San Francisco

Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith could be in more trouble after being investigated for a domestic incident over the weekend in San Francisco, according to multiple reports.

TMZ Sports reported that police were called early Saturday morning to a home in San Francisco, and Smith does own a house in that city.

Smith was interviewed by police, which took a statement from the woman.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Smith is currently serving a suspension for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The violations include two DUIs while he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Smith played in 2015 with the Raiders before he was suspended.

Smith was expected to be reinstated in March, but another arrest would put that in jeopardy.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said in 2015 that the team had a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding domestic violence.

“It’s just something we can’t tolerate,” Davis said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.