San Francisco 49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan as new head coach

In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Atlanta. Might be hard to believe, but it wasn't all that long ago that the shotgun formation was something of a curiosity in the NFL, used less than once every five plays in 2006. (John Bazemore/AP)

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the field during an NFL football practice , Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga.. TheFalcons will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, left, stands on the field next to offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during a workout at the NFL football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (David Goldman/AP)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, right, talks with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan during a workout at the NFL football team's practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (David Goldman/AP)

In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the turf before the first half of an NFL football game between the Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers, in Atlanta. The 49ers have officially hired Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season. The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 to sign him to a contract because the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl. He will be formally introduced at a news conference later this week. (John Bazemore, File/AP)

By JOSH DUBOW
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season.

The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until Monday to sign him to a contract because the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl. He will be formally introduced at a news conference later this week.

Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994. Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington and Cleveland before arriving in Atlanta last season.

 