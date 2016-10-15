Shadow Ridge’s flawless offense flips script on Centennial — VIDEO

Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster could only laugh and grin as his players dumped their Gatorade tub into the middle of the postgame huddle, punctuating an accomplishment no Mustangs team has earned in more than a decade.

Shadow Ridge, so long bullied by Northwest League foe Centennial, was able to make things different at home Friday. An unstoppable Mustangs offense led the team to a 61-46 victory, Shadow Ridge’s first over the Bulldogs in 11 years.

“This is a huge win for our program,” Foster said. “Who would’ve thought we would score 61? That’s crazy. I’m just happy for our kids, they deserve that.”

The last four seasons, Centennial defeated Shadow Ridge by an average of nearly 40 points. The Mustangs offense made maintaining that average impossible Friday.

Shadow Ridge (5-1, 2-1 Northwest League) had 488 yards of offense, scored on its first eight drives and got a kickoff return for a touchdown right before halftime. The Mustangs’ only punt came with a minute left in the game, despite the team attempting only one pass and completing none.

Running back Malik Lindsey and quarterback Kody Presser formed a nearly perfect rushing duo, with Lindsey carrying inside and Presser outside. Lindsey had touchdown runs of 3, 73, 25 and 45 yards, and finished with 274 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Presser had one rushing score and accounted for 133 yards on 19 carries.

“They were playing pretty aggressive on the edge and we took advantage of that,” Foster said. “They wanted to take our pitch away and Presser had a heck of a game making our reads on the edge.”

Shadow Ridge scored touchdowns on all five of its offensive drives in the first half, to go along with the kick return touchdown, and led 44-27 at the break. The team then strung together two long scoring drives to start the second half, keeping the ball out of the hands of a Centennial offense that nearly matched the Mustangs point for point.

Bulldogs quarterback Jamaal Evans kept his team in the game by completing 13 of his 25 passes for 334 yards and scoring six combined touchdowns. Evans had seven completions of 20 yards or more, though Centennial’s explosive offense often put Lindsey and Presser back on the field quickly.

The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) punted just twice and turned the ball over once but still came out on the losing end. Shadow Ridge’s impressive firepower gave it a chance to be the bully on Friday.

“We wanted to make sure we had a pretty good lead at halftime and grind it out,” Foster said. “We knew these guys were going to score with us point for point. We just needed to possess the football.”

Cheyenne 20, Mojave 19 — At Mojave, the Desert Shields stopped the Rattlers’ 2-point conversion try with seven seconds left to escape with the win.

Tawee Walker scored on a 1-yard run with seven seconds, but Mojave couldn’t connect on the 2-point pass.

Cheyenne (4-4, 3-1 Sunset) led 20-0 after a 24-yard TD pass from Matthew LaBonte to Corwin Bush with 9:11 to go in the third quarter.

But the Rattlers (1-7, 1-3) came to life, with quarterback Taiwan Braden scoring on a 7-yard run with 5:02 left in the third quarter to make it 20-6.

Mojave’s Blake Fitzgerald scored on a 6-yard run with 11:08 to play, to pull the Rattlers within seven.

Cheyenne fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage following the kickoff, but Mojave was unable to capitalize turning the ball over on downs at the Cheyenne 18-yard line with 6:47 left in the game.

The Desert Shields ran the clock down to 3:47 picking up two first downs, but Bush fumbled and Eduardo Mijarez recovered the ball for the Rattlers on the Mojave 35-yard line.

Facing third-and-13, Braden connected with DeQuincy Mitchell for a 46-yard pass to move the ball to the Cheyenne 27 with 1:45 left.

Braden’s next pass was tipped, but DeQuincy Mitchell was in the right place at the right time and caught the ball at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left, setting up Walker’s TD run.

Faith Lutheran 57, Cimarron-Memorial 20 — At Cimarron-Memorial, ninth-ranked Faith Lutheran recovered three Spartan fumbles to help the Crusaders beat the Spartans.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer passed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, including two TD passes to Elijah Kothe, who had nine catches for 151 yards. Faith Lutheran (4-3, 3-1 Northwest) had two 100-yard rushers as Christian Marshall had 125 yards and Saundre Spiller rushed for 101 yards. Marshall and Spiller each scored two touchdowns.

Cimarron running back Tyree Riley had 305 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Riley scored on runs of 16 and 8 yards, and also had a 70-yard run.

One of the Spartans turnovers came on a goal-line strip by Crusaders safety Taimani Mckenzie. That lad to an 80-yard Faith Lutheran touchdown drive to help Faith Lutheran take control. Jacob Freel and Alec Netski also recovered fumbles for the Crusaders.

Senior Alex Vancura had a 43-yard TD run for Faith Lutheran.

Cimarron (1-5, 1-3) got 66 rushing yards from Trevon Williams.

Bishop Gorman 58, Clark 0 — At Gorman, quarterback Tate Martell completed 8 of 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, and supplied TD runs of 48 and 18 yards — all in the first half — as the top-ranked Gaels (8-0, 3-0 Southwest) routed the Chargers.

Martell hit Austin Arnold with a screen pass, and he raced 28 yards down the left sideline on the second play of the opening drive to give Gorman an early lead.

Biaggio Ali Walsh, who finished with 149 yards rushing on five carries, supplied rushing scores of 6 and 86 yards on the next two possessions to give the Gaels a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

After Martell’s two rushing touchdowns, which started the running clock rule, Clark took an intentional safety on a fourth-down play from their 1-yard line to give Gorman a 37-0 lead at halftime.

Reserve QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson added rushing TDs of 18, 7 and 6 yards in the second half for the Gaels, whose defense held Clark to minus-2 yards of offense.

Gorman’s Sinjin Torres had an interception, and teammate Blake Forte added three sacks for the Gaels.

Kajun Lattimore led the Chargers (1-6, 0-4) with six tackles and a fumble recovery.

Las Vegas 53, Eldorado 8 — At Eldorado, the Wildcats used a dominant defense, intercepting five passes and scoring three defensive touchdowns, en route to the win over the Sundevils.

Las Vegas opened the scoring when Erick Williams intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown 55 seconds into the game.

Less than four minutes later, Cruz Littlefield blocked a punt on the goal line, and Colby Splond fell on the ball in the end zone for a 13-0 lead with 7:15 to go in the first quarter.

La’Marian Stanley returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown with 7:53 to play to close out the scoring for the Wildcats (5-1, 1-1 Northeast). Littlefield, Splond and Cody Summer also intercepted passes for Las Vegas.

Summer also rushed for 108 yards on 10 carries, including a 7-yard TD run. He also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Zach Matlock. Jack Hernandez had three catches for 54 yards and a TD for Las Vegas.

Matlock was 7-for-11 for 76 yards and two TDs. Backup quarterback Ronnie Broadhead completed 2 of 5 passes for 36 yards and two scores.

Eldorado (2-6, 2-1) struggled all night, finishing with 151 yards of offense. Quarterback Jaime Rangel completed 7 of 29 passes for 97 yards, and scored the team’s only TD on a 1-yard run.

Pahrump Valley 35, Western 14 — At Western, running back Nico Velazquez rushed for 78 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns to lead the Trojans over the Warriors.

Quarterback Parker Hart also rushed for two touchdowns for Pahrump (5-3, 2-2 Sunset).

Before halftime, the Trojans executed a 95-yard, 12-play scoring drive, highlighted by a 3-yard touchdown run by Hart to take a 26-6 halftime lead.

Pahrump started the game strongly by scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions to take a 18-0 lead. Western (0-8, 0-4) did briefly get back in the game after Rodger Harrison returned a fumble 61 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 18-6.

Hart threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cory Bergan, and kicker Joey Sladek kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it 35-6 at the end of the third quarter.

Western quarterback Joseph Medley threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Shepherd to close out the scoring.

Durango 35, Boulder City 0 — At Durango, Alhaji-Ibrahim Kamara rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns as the Trailblazers routed the Eagles.

With quarterback Kaden Renshaw out of action Kamara took the snaps himself, and the Wildcat system worked for Durango, as Kamara scored three times in the first quarter.

Without Renshaw, the Trailblazers (6-0) kept things almost completely on the ground, attempting just four passes. The running game was quite effective from the start, as Kamara took Durango’s first play from scrimmage 49 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, Kamara was again the finisher, this time from 22 yards out. On the subsequent Boulder City drive, a lateral hit the ground and was recovered by the Durango. Jayson Johnson scored on a 20-yard run on the next play to push Durango’s lead to 20-0.

Kamara added a 59-yard TD run with 1:14 to go in the first quarter, and the Trailblazers led 27-0.

Durango’s Justice Stroy caught a 45-yard TD pass from Byron Simmons with 14 seconds left in the first half, and the 2-point conversion made it 35-0 at the break.

Durango held Boulder City (1-7) were held to 24 yards of offense.

Moapa Valley 66, Del Sol 19 — At Overton, Dayton Wolfley caught three passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns and recorded three interceptions on defense to help the Pirates down the Dragons.

Jacob Leavitt had 13 carries for 245 yards and three touchdowns for Moapa Valley, which led 52-13 at halftime.

Daxton Longman completed 5 of 6 passes for 210 yards and three TDs for the Pirates (5-3, 2-1 Sunrise).

Taariq Flowers had 22 carries for 113 yards to lead Del Sol (4-4, 1 -3).

Titan Williams scored on a 13-yard run and an 86-yard kickoff return, and teammate Jonathan Spearman had two catches for 77 yards and a score for the Dragons.

Needles 38, Lake Mead 12 — At Lake Mead, Derek Wagstaff ran for 202 yards on 29 carries and scored three second-half touchdowns to lead the Mustangs over the Eagles.

Lake Mead pulled within 14-6 after Jared Regan’s 1-yard TD run with 7:58 to go in the second quarter, but the Eagles were unable to stop Wagstaff and Needles (7-0, 4-0 2A Southern) in the second half.

Wagstaff had touchdown runs of 6, 24 and 12 yards in the second half. Trey Tsosie caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Yeager in the first quarter, and Shane Gates had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter for the Mustangs.

Yeager ended up completing 5 of 10 passes for 85 yards.

Joshua Thorell rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries to lead Lake Mead (2-5, 1-3).

The Meadows 41, Agassi Prep 20 — At The Meadows, senior Adam Martinez rushed for 196 yards and scored six total touchdowns, as the Mustangs dominated the Stars.

Agassi Prep (1-4, 1-3 2A Southern) started the scoring with a 70-yard fumble return touchdown by Xavier Hewing.

Martinez answered immediately, returning the ensuing kickoff 80-yards for a touchdown. Martinez, who carried the ball 26 times, added second-quarter touchdown runs of 8 and 7 yards which gave the Mustangs (5-2, 4-1) a 19-14 lead at the half.

Martinez added TD runs of 40, 18 and 18 yards in the second half.

The Meadows senior quarterback Jack Berkley added 19 carries for 58 yards. The Mustangs controlled the game with their potent ground attack, rushing for 308 yards as team.

Allen Merrit set the offensive tone for Agassi Prep, hauling in four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. Stars quarterback Micah Gayman completed 8 of 20 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Laughlin 26, Mountain View 8 — At Laughlin, Coda Abatti had 47 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns lead the Cougars over the Saints.

Austin Coulson intercepted a pass for Laughlin (3-5, 1-4 2A Southern), which led 20-0 at halftime.

Tyrell Brooks threw a 57-yard TD pass to Isiah Johnson for Mountain View (0-5, 0-4).

Terrence Brooks had 16 tackles, and Tyrell Brooks had 12 tackles for the Saints. Johnson had 13 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Beaver Dam 64, Sandy Valley 50 — At Sandy Valley, Brandon Eastham accounted for six touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Diamondbacks topped the Sidewinders.

Eastham scored five offensive TDs and one on defense for Sandy Valley (1-4, 1-4 1A Southern).

Beaver Dam improved to 3-4, 2-3.