Posted 

Silverado line overpowers Faith Lutheran

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_270_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Silverado lineman Ryan Scoggins (71) fires up his teammates before the start of the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_264_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka (34) avoids a loose helmet as he runs down the sideline during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_266_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Silverado running back Nahzi Salih (9) leaps over a Faith Lutheran defender during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_259_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) scrambles away from Silverado strong safety Pekelo Solomon (8) during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_258_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) is tackled by Silverado linebacker Joshua Lathers (6) during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_254_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Silverado fullback Christopher-James Liana (5) is sandwiched between Faith Lutheran defenders Hunter Kaupiko (44), Blake Giuliani (26) and Alec Netski (21) during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_252_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring a first quarter touchdown during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_253_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka (34) celebrates with teammates after scoring a first quarter touchdown during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_260_7008098.jpgBuy Photo
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) scrambles down the sideline during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_249_7008098.jpg
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Justin Taylor (81) celebrates with teammate Saundre Spiller (20) after scoring a first quarter touchdown during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_268_7008098.jpg
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) is sacked by Silverado defenders Christopher-James Liana (5) and Myron Mingo (41) during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_263_7008098.jpg
Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka (34) is tackled by a group of Faith Lutheran defenders during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_256_7008098.jpg
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) gets a pass off in traffic during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_262_7008098.jpg
Silverado running back Nahzi Salih (9) streaks down the sideline during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_267_7008098.jpg
Silverado running back Nahzi Salih (9) fights for extra yardage with Faith Lutheran defenders during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_257_7008098.jpg
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer (7) makes a sideline throw during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_269_7008098.jpg
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Eric Ho (80) collides with Silverado defenders Taison Etienne (13) and Pekelo Solomon (8) during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_261_7008098.jpg
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Eric Ho (80) celebrates with teammates after scoring a second quarter touchdown during the Crusaders road matchup with the Skyhawks on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_251_7008098.jpg
The Silverado marching band observes the National Anthem before the start of the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_fbsecond_091616bh_250_7008098.jpg
Silverado players observe the National Anthem before the start of the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_copy_fbsecond_091616bh_264_7008098.jpg
Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka (34) avoids a loose helmet as he runs down the sideline during the Skyhawks home matchup with the Faith Lutheran Crusaders on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at Silverado High School, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By DAVID SCHOEN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The offensive line for Silverado’s football team averages 288.6 pounds and features two players who check in at more than 300 pounds.

That massive size advantage came in handy Friday night against Faith Lutheran.

Keikiokalani Misipeka ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns, and the host Skyhawks pushed around Faith Lutheran in the first half on the way to a 36-20 victory.

“Our offensive line, I give them all the credit for all my runs and touchdowns today,” Misipeka said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to gain all those yards and touchdowns.”

Silverado (3-0) gained 290 yards on the ground and ran 50 of its 57 plays behind offensive linemen Ryan Scoggins, Jaeden Loa, Timothy Fahrner, Linaudre Schwallie and David Parker, along with tight end Devin Ross.

The Skyhawks held the ball for nearly 16 minutes in the first half and gained 195 yards on the ground as they opened a 30-13 halftime lead.

Misipeka scored on two 1-yard runs in the first quarter, as Silverado’s special teams set up the offense on a short field both times, and added a 47-yard bolt down the left sideline with one minute remaining in the first quarter. C.J. Liana caught the 2-point conversion pass from Silverado quarterback Christian Baltodano to give the Skyhawks a 24-6 lead.

Misipeka also had a 13-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that put Silverado ahead 36-13.

Nahzi Salih ran for 51 yards and a second-quarter touchdown on nine carries for the Skyhawks.

“What I did was I changed the whole game plan,” Silverado coach Randall Cunningham said. “(Faith Lutheran coach Vernon Fox) knows the NFL. This dude’s not going to go for the okie-doke, so I said I’ve got to do something I’ve never done, something he hasn’t seen on film. So, we were running a counter with our big boy (Scoggins) pulling, who never pulls. … I can’t talk enough about what Coach (Ron) Scoggins is doing with the offensive line.”

The Crusaders (1-2), who were taking on a Class 4A opponent for the first time this season after moving up from Class 3A, were held to eight yards rushing.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, but also was sacked seven times.

“We were running a lot of blitzes and fake blitzes, and that’s part of our game because we’ve got guys that can cover,” Cunningham said. “If we didn’t have guys that could cover, then we wouldn’t be able to do it. They went after a couple of our guys, but we played bend-don’t-break.”

Faith Lutheran receiver Elijah Kothe had eight receptions for 118 yards, including a diving catch for a 30-yard touchdown that cut Silverado’s lead to 36-20 with 3:11 left in the third quarter.

The Crusaders had the ball deep in Silverado territory on two drives in the fourth quarter but came away empty each time.

Contact reporter David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow on Twitter: @DavidSchoenLVRJ

 

