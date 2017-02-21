Posted 

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

video_8025629_0.mov
Steelers' Joey Porter to plead guilty to fracas citations (WPXI - Pittsburgh/Inform)

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

web1_8025629-28faea47e8104794bd0641ee7eee8332_8025629.jpg
In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter walks on the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Porter plans to plead guilty Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a Jan. 8, 2017, dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins, his defense attorney Robert Del Greco tells The Associated Press. (Orlin Wagner, File/AP)

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

web1_8025629-e30cf997e76841a2bbe96aaefb63ae2b_8025629.jpg
This undated file photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after he was arrested Jan. 8, 2017. Porter plans to plead guilty Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins, his defense attorney Robert Del Greco tells The Associated Press. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP, File)

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

web1_ap17025550395008_8025629.jpg
This file photo from Jan. 13, 2017 shows Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter during NFL football practice in Pittsburgh. The director of the Pittsburgh Police Citizens Review Board says video of the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter on Jan. 8, 2017, supports an officer's version of the events, including that Porter grabbed the officer's wrists, rendering him defenseless. (Keith Srakocic, File/AP)

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

web1_ap17009593583716_8025629.jpg
In this Jan. 8, 2017 photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter, right, and head coach Mike Tomlin leave the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins. (Christopher Horner/Tribune Review via AP)

Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter to plead guilty to disorderly conduct

web1_ap17009220251976_8025629.jpg
In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter runs a drill during the NFL football teams' practice in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar, File/AP)

By JOE MANDAK
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter plans to plead guilty to a disorderly conduct citation stemming from a dispute with a bar bouncer and a police officer last month.

Porter’s defense attorney, Robert Del Greco, tells The Associated Press that Porter will plead guilty in City Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Porter was originally charged with aggravated assault and other more serious charges for allegedly grabbing the officer’s wrists outside a South Side bar after a bouncer denied him entrance on Jan. 8.

But Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. dropped all charges but disorderly conduct and public drunkenness citations, saying surveillance video didn’t support more serious charges.

The city’s Citizens Police Review Board, police union and brass all have said the charges were warranted.

The citation carries up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

 