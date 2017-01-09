Posted 

Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter placed on leave following arrest

Porter Posts Bond, Released From Jail (CBS Pittsburgh/Inform)

In this Jan. 13, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter runs a drill during the NFL football teams' practice in Pittsburgh. Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team’s wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Gene J. Puskar, File/AP)

In this Jan. 8, 2017 photo, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Joey Porter, right, and head coach Mike Tomlin leave the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins. Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar following the team's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Christopher Horner/Tribune Review via AP)

This photo provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after he was arrested Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Porter was charged early Monday, Jan. 9, with assaulting a doorman at a bar and a police officer who intervened hours after the team's wild card win over the Miami Dolphins. (Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety via AP)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter on leave Monday following his arrest outside a bar on Sunday night, hours after the team’s 30-12 AFC wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

Porter, 39, was arraigned early Monday morning on multiple charges after his arrest. He was released from jail and is now free on a $25,000 bond.

Porter faces a felony aggravated assault charge along with counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to court records. He was also cited for public drunkenness.

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.”

The alleged altercation with a doorman took place Sunday night at The Flats on Carson, a popular nightspot in Pittsburgh. Security guards at the bar summoned an off-duty police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant.

The officer witnessed Porter assault the employee of the bar at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police.

 

“Once he arrived on the scene, the officer stopped the assault and arrested (Porter)” Pittsburgh police said in a statement Sunday night.

Porter was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19.

Porter, in his third season on the Steelers’ coaching staff, was a star linebacker for Pittsburgh from 1999-2006 and played in 13 NFL seasons. He is in his second season as the outside linebackers coach.

The Steelers will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.

 