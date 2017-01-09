Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter placed on leave following arrest

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter on leave Monday following his arrest outside a bar on Sunday night, hours after the team’s 30-12 AFC wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

Porter, 39, was arraigned early Monday morning on multiple charges after his arrest. He was released from jail and is now free on a $25,000 bond.

Porter faces a felony aggravated assault charge along with counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to court records. He was also cited for public drunkenness.

“We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.”

The alleged altercation with a doorman took place Sunday night at The Flats on Carson, a popular nightspot in Pittsburgh. Security guards at the bar summoned an off-duty police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant.

The officer witnessed Porter assault the employee of the bar at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Pittsburgh police.

“Once he arrived on the scene, the officer stopped the assault and arrested (Porter)” Pittsburgh police said in a statement Sunday night.

Porter was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19.

Porter, in his third season on the Steelers’ coaching staff, was a star linebacker for Pittsburgh from 1999-2006 and played in 13 NFL seasons. He is in his second season as the outside linebackers coach.

The Steelers will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.