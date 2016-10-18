Posted 

This Sunday’s NFL TV games scheduled for Las Vegas

web1_7047412-4e641a6196014afa8903830013b29ca2_7217008.jpg
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, left, celebrates with quarterback Sam Bradford after catching an 8-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season with another game from London.

The league returns to Great Britain for 6:30 a.m. Sunday game. However, this matchup between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams will only be available on the NFL Network.

As for free broadcast games in Las Vegas, the Oakland Raiders have returned to our airwaves against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the first time in three weeks.

However, the best of the day might be the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings at the 3-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Remember, Philadelphia swung a trade before the season started that sent quarterback Sam Bradford to Minnesota.

The afternoon game, New England at Pittsburgh, has lost some luster with Steelers quarterback Ben Roesthlisburger suffering a knee injury last Sunday.

THURSDAY

Chicago at Green Bay, 5:30 p.m., NFL Network and KLAs-8.

SUNDAY

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles at London, 6:30 a.m., NFL Network.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

Oakland at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Seattle at Arizona, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

MONDAY

Houston at Denver, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.

 