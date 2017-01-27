Here are the Super Bowl LI parties happening around the Las Vegas Valley

Cue the buffalo wings, pigs in a blanket and nachos. It’s almost time for a serious football party.

Super Bowl LI is just over a week away, and time to nail down your plans for Super Bowl Sunday is running out.

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will face off Feb. 5 in Houston to battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and if you’re not planning on kicking back and hosting your own Super Bowl extravaganza at home, the Las Vegas Valley has you covered with plenty of options to take in the game.

If you’re looking to party in style, you can hit up The Strip with many venues, restaurants, sports books and clubs hosting watch parties. If The Strip isn’t your style, you can hang out in Downtown Summerlin, head down to the South Point or even over to Boulder City as there are parties in just about every area of the valley for you to choose from.

Many locations will offer food specials, some even Super Bowl-themed, and drink specials including open bar and VIP packages, while you cheer on your team and take in the game on large high-definition televisions and screens.

Check out the full list of parties around the Las Vegas Valley below:

