Here’s how you can watch the Patriots-Falcons in Super Bowl LI

It’s Super Bowl time!

The Big Game kicks off on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST in Houston between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, and there are a number of ways you can catch the game.

If you don’t have cable, you don’t have to worry about missing the game. Fox Sports is showing the game for free online at FOXSports.com. No cable credentials required.

Here are all the ways you can watch and everything you need to know to catch the game in Las Vegas:

Place: NRG Stadium, Houston

Time: 3:30 p.m. PST

TV: KVVU-5/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

TV Spanish: FOX Deportes (Cox 140, DirecTV 465, CenturyLink 3303, Dish 855)

Online:FoxSports.com live stream

Mobile/Tablet:FoxSports.com live stream

Verizon Users: NFL Mobile from Verizon

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM), NFL Game Pass (subscription required)

If you’re not planning on watching at home, the Las Vegas Valley has you covered with a plethora of watch parties.

