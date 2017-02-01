Here’s what we expect Roger Goodell to say Wednesday

HOUSTON — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make his annual Super Bowl state-of-the-league address to the media at 11 a.m. PST Wednesday. The news conference will be televised live by the NFL Network. Among the topics Goodell is expected to address:

• The Oakland Raiders’ proposed move to Las Vegas. Owner Mark Davis steadfastly has maintained he plans to relocate the franchise, but still needs to complete stadium funding with the exit of potential investor Sheldon Adelson this week. Seventy-five percent of the league’s 32 owners, including Davis, must vote in favor of the proposal for the Raiders to begin play in Las Vegas, possibly in 2018.

• San Diego’s recent relocation to Los Angeles. The move, which surprised many, now gives the nation’s second-largest market two NFL teams with the Rams and the Chargers. San Diego hopes it can lure the Raiders to a refurbished Qualcomm Stadium with the $500 million-plus Davis would have to pay NFL owners for a relocation fee to Las Vegas.

• TV ratings slipped for NFL games last season. That never is a good thing for NFL owners. Sagging ratings rebounded after the presidential election, but overall viewership remained off peak levels. Ratings for the Pro Bowl, played Sunday in Orlando, Florida, dropped for a sixth consecutive season.

• “Deflategate’’ occurred two years ago, but remains a paramount issue in the minds of many. The 243-page Wells Report concluded that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady probably conspired to have footballs deflated to lower-than-allowable levels before the New England-Indianapolis AFC title game, handily won by the Patriots 45-7. Brady was suspended for the first four games of last season and New England was hit with the largest team fine in league history ($1 million) in addition to losing two draft choices.

• Concussions remain a hot-button topic. But the league will want to emphasize what it considers good news: Recently released data shows that concussions decreased in the NFL last season from 2015. No doubt Goodell will cite numerous rule and protocol changes for helping reduce concussions.

