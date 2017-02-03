Las Vegas tourists, and Elvis, make their picks for Super Bowl LI — VIDEO

Super Bowl LI is almost here.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday to battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England’s team bring a lot of Super Bowl and championship experience to the table, while Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is heading to the big stage for the first time with Atlanta, which is making its second appearance in the Super Bowl.

Fans will gather at watch parties all over the country to cheer on their Super Bowl pick and see who brings home the trophy, but we wanted to know what Las Vegas tourists thought about the Big Game and who they think will get the win.

We headed down to Fremont Street Experience to find out. And we even got Elvis’ Super Bowl pick.

Check out the video above.

Multimedia reporter Elaine Wilson contributed to this article.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.