Posted 

Las Vegas tourists, and Elvis, make their picks for Super Bowl LI — VIDEO

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches a drill during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) takes a handoff from quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (Eric Gay/AP)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (70) runs through a drill with teammates during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (Eric Gay/AP)

By KIRA TERRY and ELAINE WILSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Super Bowl LI is almost here.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will meet at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday to battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New England’s team bring a lot of Super Bowl and championship experience to the table, while Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is heading to the big stage for the first time with Atlanta, which is making its second appearance in the Super Bowl.

Fans will gather at watch parties all over the country to cheer on their Super Bowl pick and see who brings home the trophy, but we wanted to know what Las Vegas tourists thought about the Big Game and who they think will get the win.

We headed down to Fremont Street Experience to find out. And we even got Elvis’ Super Bowl pick.

Check out the video above.

Multimedia reporter Elaine Wilson contributed to this article.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 
 