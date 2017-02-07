Patriots celebrate Super Bowl LI win with Boston parade

Thousands of Patriots fans packed the streets of Boston on a cold, snowy Tuesday to catch a glimpse of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and New England’s fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy during the team’s championship parade.

Riding in the city’s signature duck boats, the Patriots slowly made their way down Boylston Street in downtown Boston before making a left turn onto Tremont Street on the way to City Hall.

As the procession reached Copley Square, fans chanted “Brady!” as the smiling quarterback pumped his fist in the air. Once the celebration reached Tremont Street, Brady caught a football from WBZ-TV sports anchor Steve Burton and tossed back a perfect spiral as fans chanted “MVP!”

Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as New England overcame a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime on Sunday night.

“I’m happy, I think this team is a rallying point for a lot of people,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told NBC Boston before the parade began.

Kraft spoke about a young electrician who told him before the parade that he suffered from depression and has identified with the Patriots.

“What we’ve done over the last two, three years has made a difference in his life, and that makes me feel good,” Kraft said.

Before the parade, injured Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was pictured holding a customized WWE championship belt with Patriots logos on it. Video later showed Gronkowski catching a can of beer that was thrown to him while riding on a duck boat.

Another popular chant from fans was “Roger That!”, a nod to the strained relationship between NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Brady. Goodell suspended Brady four games for his role in the Deflategate scandal.

On Monday, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was photographed wearing a shirt with a red clown nose on Roger Goodell’s face as he exited the team plane on the tarmac.

One spectator interviewed by NBC Boston, who was accompanied by a person in a wheelchair, voiced his displeasure with the city of Boston’s poor viewing conditions for disabled individuals at the parade.

The city set up two accessibility viewing areas at Copley Square and City Hall Plaza.

Another spectator complained about being hit by snowballs.