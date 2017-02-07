Texas Rangers asked to help find Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey

The game-winning jersey Tom Brady wore en route to his record fourth Super Bowl MVP award was still missing Monday.

NFL.com posted a locker room video Sunday night showing Brady telling New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, “Someone stole my game jersey.”

USA Today reported that Brady searched unsuccessfully for the white No. 12 shirt he wore while guiding the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

Boston Fox 25 sports anchor Tom Leyden reported early Monday morning that a Patriots equipment manager locked up Brady’s jersey.

However, Brady told the media at a press conference later in the morning that he is still missing his championship game jersey.

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas asked the Texas Rangers — a division in the state’s Department of Public Safety — to aid the Houston Police Department in its investigation of Brady’s missing jersey.