Winning was only thing Chris Long considered when choosing New England Patriots

HOUSTON – Imagine watching your son, approaching the end of his NFL career, finally achieve his lifetime goal of playing in the Super Bowl.

Imagine being in the same stadium to see it in person. And this: You are a member of the Fox Sports television broadcast crew calling the game.

You are Howie Long.

When his son, New England Patriots’ defensive end Chris Long, was debating whether to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, his Hall of Fame father had one question for him. As Howie said, “It came back to one thing.’’

“Why are you playing?’’ the father asked his son. “His response was always, ‘I’m playing to win.’ ’’

“He loved his (free-agent recruiting) trip to Atlanta but where do you fit? It’s interesting because the place that gave him the least definitive idea of what his role would be was New England. But it came back to the same thing – the opportunity to win.’’

Howie Long, 57, was an integral member of the Oakland Raiders’ championship team of 1983 when they won Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa. He has been there, done that. Which makes his counsel about all things Super Bowl invaluable to his son.

“My Dad’s done a great job of kind of allowing me to slow down and appreciate the moment,’’ Chris said week. “I think a lot of times with football players we’re just head down, grinding away. Maybe not enjoying it as much as we should. So I’ve taken a moment and just realized everything I’ve been through.’’

Long, 31, played eight seasons for the St. Louis Rams, a team that won only 33 games during that stretch. The former University of Virginia star was only the second son of a Hall of Famer to be selected in the NFL draft when the Rams plucked him as the No. 2 overall pick in 2008. (Kellen Winslow Jr. was the first).

The 6-3, 270-pound defensive end recorded 54.5 sacks in 115 games for the Rams but injuries derailed his last couple of seasons. He had not recorded a double-digit sack season since 2012, and the Rams released him after his injury-plagued 2015 campaign.

“Losing was tough,’’ Long said. “When I cut, I knew it was time for them to move on, or for me to move on. I definitely have no ill will. I love those guys. I had a lot of ups and downs there but for me it was more about, ‘Can I get back to myself and be healthy again?’ That was the bigger question. I was ready to keep pushing on and I’m glad I did.’’

After the Patriots traded right defensive end Chandler Jones to the Arizona Cardinals last spring, they signed Long to a one-year, $2.4-million contract. Money wasn’t really a concern because Long already had signed a pair of humongous contracts with the Rams, including a $48.2-milion extension in 2012. At one point, Long suggested that he would have played for $5 at this juncture of his career.

“Four would have been too low – they don’t make a $4 bill,’’ he joked. “They make a $2 bill. Thomas Jefferson is on that. But I wouldn’t have played for a $2 bill. I’ll play for a $5 bill – Abe Lincoln.’’

The opportunity to perhaps have a chance to slip on a Super Bowl ring was the main thing. Signing with New England not only helped Long in that regard, it gave coach Bill Belichick a chance to revitalize some of his veterans. Long started seven games this season, registering four sacks.

“I think he appreciates winning a lot, and I think that energy and spirit that he has been about winning carries over some of the guys,’’ Belichick said. “They realizes how special it is and makes them realize it a little bit more.’’

In any case, father and son realize how fortunate they are, what a special, once-in-a-lifetime moment this. So does the entire Long clan who will be at the game, including brothers Howie Jr., and Kyle, who plays guard for the Chicago Bears.

“(My father and I) were both very lucky,’’ Chris said. “He was on a good team for much of his career. It took me a little longer to be on a winning team, but just to get the opportunity one time you are very lucky.’’

Jon Mark Saraceno can be reached at jsaraceno@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jsaraceno on Twitter.