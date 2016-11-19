Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman put ‘beatdown’ on Faith Lutheran

Posted 

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_009_7397190.jpgBuy Photo
Bishop Gorman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh (7) rushes for a touchdown as Faith Lutheran Faith Lutheran safety Taimani Mckenzie defends in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_008_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh (7) is tackled by the Faith Lutheran defense in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_007_7397190.jpg
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Eric Ho is unable to catch a pass while being wrapped up by Bishop Gorman safety wide receiver Greg Francis in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_006_7397190.jpg
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Justin Taylor is unable to catch a pass while being wrapped up by Bishop Gorman coronrback Greg Oliver in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_005_7397190.jpg
Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer passes against Bishop Gorman in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_003_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman safety Austin Arnold looks for running room after catching a flea-flicker pass for a first down against Faith Lutheran in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_001_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman defensive end Haskell Garrett , right, sacks Faith Lutheran quarterback Sagan Gronauer in the endzone for a safety in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_002_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman safety Austin Arnold catches a flea-flicker pass for a first down against Faith Lutheran in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_011_7397190.jpg
Faith Lutheran wide receiver Elijah Kothe catches a first down pass against Bishop Gorman in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_010_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman running back Biaggio Ali Walsh tumbles into the endzone for a touchdown after being tripped up by the Faith Lutheran defense in the first half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_014_7397190.jpg
Faith Lutheran head coach Vernon Fox tries to fire up his players in the first half of their prep football game against Bishop Gormanat Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_013_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman coronrback Alex Perry, left, breaks up a pass intended for Faith Lutheran wide receiver Elijah Kothe in the second half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_preps-gormanfaith-nov19-16jh_012_7397190.jpg
Bishop Gorman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinsonin rushes for a touchdown against Faith Lutheran the second half of their prep football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By SAM GORDON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Bishop Gorman senior quarterback Tate Martell knew that every touchdown he accounted for Friday night against Faith Lutheran would be one of his last at Fertitta Field.

So he made sure to find the end zone as many times as possible.

Martell threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, and the No. 1 Gaels cruised to a 58-10 victory over the Crusaders in the Sunset Region semifinals, the first-ever meeting between the two.

Fellow senior Biaggio Ali Walsh rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and senior wide receiver Austin Arnold caught three balls for 89 yards and two scores to punctuate a big night for Gorman’s senior class.

Gorman (13-0) will play Arbor View next week in the regional final.

“It was kind of a special moment for us,” Martell said about what the night meant to the Gaels’ seniors. “This was our last game and stuff. You know about it. You’re not really thinking about it when you’re playing. But you know when you score, it’s one of your last times.”

Martell said Gorman wanted to exert its dominance as the top Christian school in Las Vegas and “put a beatdown on them.”

So the Gaels did just that by scoring 37 points in the second quarter to jump-start running time.

Ali Walsh did all of his damage in the first half, and Martell accounted for four of his five touchdowns in a 6:32 span.

He tacked on his final touchdown, a 29-yard pass to tight end Brevin Jordan, midway through the third quarter before ceding duties to backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Gorman’s defense was as dominant as usual in holding Faith Lutheran star running back Christian Marshall to 47 yards on 15 carries. He scored his team’s only touchdown late in the third quarter against Gaels backups.

Gorman’s pass rush enveloped Crusaders quarterback Sagan Gronauer, who missed several open receivers and finished 9 of 26 for 132 yards.

“It was a big-time message,” Gorman safety Bubba Bolden said. “We had to come out and give them a little smack.”

The Gaels are two wins from another state championship — and perhaps another national championship — and Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said the program feels the pressure to live up to its prestigious ranking.

“Every year. Every game I feel pressure. Pressure makes you fresher,” he said. “After you stop feeling pressure, you probably aren’t alive anymore. That’s why we do this, right?”

Martell, who hasn’t thrown an interception this season, continued to reflect on his time with the Gaels and is hoping the seniors can end their careers the way they started as sophomores — with their third straight national championship.

“It’ll be our third state championship and our third national championship if we get it done. That’s unheard of,” Martell said. “It’s huge for us. It’s never been done with a group of kids like that … It’s big and special for us.”

