Tom Brady mocks Deflategate in new Foot Locker commercial — VIDEO

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pokes fun at Deflategate in a new advertisement released Wednesday.

In the commercial for Foot Locker’s “Week of Greatness” sale, Brady overhears two fans walking into a diner and then sitting next to him at the counter.

The fans had picked up their shoes and at the retailer and wondered how it is possible that the company is sustaining success with its promotion. Brady launches into a speech that eventually becomes about him.

WATCH Tom Brady express his feelings on unfair punishments in our new #WeekofGreatness spot! pic.twitter.com/dtwT41AGNJ — Foot Locker (@footlocker) November 16, 2016

“Just because something is great year after year doesn’t mean anything is going on,” Brady says to the fans. “Why can’t some things just be great?”

Brady continues as the two young men stare in disbelief.

“Starts with questions and then questions turn into assumptions and then assumptions turn into — vacations,” Brady says, mocking the trip he took to Italy while he was suspended.

“Why would you punish the ‘Week of Greatness’ for something that never even happened? I’ve lost my appetite,” Brady says before storming out of the restaurant.

Brady was suspended four games without pay by the NFL to start the 2016 season after the league determined he had knowledge of the Patriots using deflated footballs in the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots went on the win the Super Bowl two weeks later.

Brady opted to drop his legal fight in July after more than a year of appeals against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 39-year-old Brady has won four of his five starts since coming back from his suspension. He is completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 1,635 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception and is the NFL’s highest rated passer (125.5).

Foot Locker concentrates a week full of shoe releases that it calls its “Week of Greatness” leading up to Thanksgiving.

“We like our spots to allow athletes to poke fun at themselves, and people enjoy that,” said Jed Berger, Foot Locker’s vice president of brand marketing. “Our fans and customers like to see these athletes as humans. I don’t think anyone has seen Tom Brady like they see him in this spot.”