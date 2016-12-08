UNR hires Arizona State assistant as new head coach

Nevada has settled on Arizona State assistant coach Jay Norvell as its new head coach, according to ESPN.

Norvell interviewed for the position on Wednesday and formally accepted an offer late Wednesday night.

Norvell, 53, has spent 31 seasons as an NFL or college assistant. He served as Arizona State’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator this past season.

Norvell was the offensive coordinator at Nebraska (2004-06), UCLA (2007) and Oklahoma (2011-14) during his various college stints. His NFL stops were receivers coach for the Indianapolis Colts (1998-2001) and tight ends coach for the Oakland Raiders (2002-03).

Eastern Washington coach Beau Baldwin and Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig also viewed for the position.

Norvell replaces Brian Polian, who agreed to part ways with UNR following the final game of the season. Polian went 23-27 in four seasons with the Wolf Pack.

The Review-Journal contributed to this article.