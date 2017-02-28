Posted 

Vikings’ Adrian Peterson to be free agent after 10 years with team

In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers, in Minneapolis on Nov. 29. Peterson injured his knee in the game but ran some short sprints in the team's indoor facility on Tuesday. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Erik Walden and safety Mike Adams (29)defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Jim Mone/AP)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) takes part in warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Seattle. (John Froschauer/AP)

By DAVE CAMPBELL
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher, will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week.

As expected, the Vikings declined to exercise their option for next season on Peterson’s contract. Peterson was scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, what would have been an unwieldly hit to their salary cap.

General manager Rick Spielman says the team will “continue to have conversations” with Peterson’s representatives about the potential of re-signing the soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson. He has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007.

He is coming off a meniscus tear in his right knee that limited him to 72 yards on 37 carries over parts of three games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 