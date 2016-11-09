Washington Huskies move into 4th spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Washington moved into fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings, putting the four remaining unbeaten teams from the Power Five conference at the top of the selection committee’s second top 25.

Alabama, Clemson and Michigan still hold the top three spots.

The committee’s first ranking of the season caused a bit of a stir because the unbeaten Huskies were behind Texas A&M last week. The Aggies then went out and lost at Mississippi State to clear up the mini-controversy.

Ohio State is behind Washington, but the Buckeyes are still in fine shape. Ohio State plays Michigan on Nov. 26 in a game that could decide the Big Ten’s East division.

Louisville moved up a spot to sixth, followed by Wisconsin and Texas A&M.