Posted 

Week 10: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Week 10: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

web1_thinkstockphotos-178387691_7304708.jpg
(Thinkstock)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 10 of high school football.

Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka rushed for 310 yards on 31 in carries in Silverado’s decisive 41-13 win over Coronado on Thursday night. Misipeka has been one of the area’s best running backs all year and has 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

Moapa Valley quarterback Daxton Longman was efficient in his team’s 40-14 victory over Pahrump Valley, finishing 12 of 18 through the air for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Needles rode running back Derek Wagstaff to a 34-7 victory over The Meadows on Thursday night. Wagstaff finished with 204 yards on 21 carries and added three touchdown runs.

Chaparral needed a big night from wide receiver Kentrell Petite to get by Cheyenne on Thursday night. Petite had seven key grabs for 142 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 29-26 victory.

Desert Oasis running back Yeyro Guzman was a workhorse in a losing effort against Spring Valley. He carried 39 times for 235 yards and a touchdown, but his team fell 14-13.

Vote below:

 
 