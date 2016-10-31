Week 10: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll. This week’s poll will end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 10 of high school football.

— Silverado running back Keikiokalani Misipeka rushed for 310 yards on 31 in carries in Silverado’s decisive 41-13 win over Coronado on Thursday night. Misipeka has been one of the area’s best running backs all year and has 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

— Moapa Valley quarterback Daxton Longman was efficient in his team’s 40-14 victory over Pahrump Valley, finishing 12 of 18 through the air for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

— Needles rode running back Derek Wagstaff to a 34-7 victory over The Meadows on Thursday night. Wagstaff finished with 204 yards on 21 carries and added three touchdown runs.

— Chaparral needed a big night from wide receiver Kentrell Petite to get by Cheyenne on Thursday night. Petite had seven key grabs for 142 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 29-26 victory.

— Desert Oasis running back Yeyro Guzman was a workhorse in a losing effort against Spring Valley. He carried 39 times for 235 yards and a touchdown, but his team fell 14-13.

Vote below: