Week 11: Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees — POLL

each week we'll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player of the Week poll.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player of the Week nominees for Week 11 of high school football.

— Legacy superstar running back Samuel Turner carried the Longhorns into the playoffs with 18 carries for 195 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night in a 49-14 victory over Shadow Ridge. Turner finished the regular season with 1,774 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

— Pahranagat Valley quarterback Tabor Maxwell was a dual threat on Friday. He passed for 233 yards and two scores and added 191 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 56-22 victory over Tonopah.

— Spring Valley quarterback K.C. Moore passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over Durango on Friday night. He also kicked the game-winning field goal in double-overtime.

— Durango running back Alhaji-Ibrahim Kamara topped all area running backs on Friday night with 220 rushing yards on 31 carries in the aforementioned loss to Spring Valley.

— Tonopah wide receiver Vinny Bagarose did everything he could to help his team try and beat Pahranagat Valley. He finished with 12 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

