Week 4: Nevada Preps football Player Of the Week — POLL

Editors note: each week we’ll pick five players for a Nevada Preps Player Of The Week poll. Voting will begin Monday morning and end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Here are the Nevada Preps Player Of The Week nominees for Week 4 of Nevada high school football.

— Centennial wide receiver Savon Scarver had a game for the ages in a losing effort. Scarver caught nine passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns, but the Bulldogs fell 24-21 to Las Vegas.

— Jacob Leavitt did a little bit of everything for Moapa Valley on Friday night. The senior running back ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, caught four balls for 60 yards and added an interception on defense in his team’s 34-19 victory over Mojave.

— Diamante Burton turned in one of the area’s more prolific passing performances in recent weeks. The Canyon Springs quarterback threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-27 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Basic quarterback Aaron McAllister was phemonenal in his own right, throwing for 267 yards and six touchdowns in a 47-13 victory over Clark.

— Jack Berkley of The Meadows led area rushers with 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns on Friday night. The Meadows breezed to a 34-14 victory over Lake Mead.