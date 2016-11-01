What NFL games are set for Las Vegas TV this weekend

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. Again we have six teams on a bye (Washington, Arizona, Chicago, New England, Houston and Cincinnati).
As for this week’s TV games in Las Vegas, only one local broadcast will feature two winning teams — and that’s the Sunday night game. It will feature Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders (6-2) playing host to the Denver Broncos (6-2).
Here’s the complete list of games on local TV this weekend:
Thursday
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 5:25 p.m., NFL Network.
Sunday
Dallas at Cleveland, 10 a.m., KVVU-5.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 10 a.m., KLAS-8.
Indianapolis at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.
Denver at Oakland, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.
Monday
Buffalo at Seattle, 5:15 p.m., ESPN.