What NFL games are televised this weekend in Las Vegas

It’s Thanksgiving week in the NFL, aka Week 12. That means it’s the week with seven games on national broadcast television, the most of any week of the season.

The week has two top-flight games that happen to be two great rivalries. On Thursday, the Washington Redskins, led by hot quarterback Kirk Cousins, renew their pleasantries with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos are both 7-3 but they play with second place in the AFC West on the line.

THURSDAY

Minnesota (6-4) at Detroit (6-4), 9:30 a.m., KLAS-8.

Washington (6-3-1) at Dallas (9-1), 1:30 p.m., KVVU-5.

Pittsburgh (5-5) at Indianapolis (5-5), 5:30 p.m., KSNV-3

SUNDAY

Arizona (4-5-1) at Atlanta (6-4), 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

San Diego (4-6) at Houston (6-4), 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

Carolina (4-6) at Oakland (8-2), 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Kanasas City (7-3) at Denver (7-3), 5:30 p.m., KSNV-3

MONDAY

Green Bay (4-6) at Philadelphia (5-5), 5:15 p.m., ESPN.