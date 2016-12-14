Posted Updated 

What NFL games on are TV in Las Vegas this week

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs for a 7-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season.

With college football regular-season over, that opens up Saturday’s for the NFL to play a night game. This Saturday it’s Patriots at Jets. Don’t judge.

The best game of the weekend might be one you would not expect: Quarterback Matt Stafford and the Detroit Lions visit the New York Giants in a clash of 9-4 teams.

Of course, the most watched game will be surging Tampa Bay at Dallas. Will Dak Prescott be replaced Tony Romo at halftime if the Cowboys trail the Bucs?

LAS VEGAS TV GAMES

Thursday

Los Angeles (4-9) at Seattle (8-4-1), 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3, NFL Network.

Saturday

Miami (8-5) at New York Jets (4-9), 5:25 p.m., NFL Network.

Sunday

Detroit (9-4) at New York Giants (9-4), 10 a.m., KVVU-5.

Pittsburgh (8-5) at Cincinnati (5-7-1), 10 a.m., KLAS-8.

New England (11-2) at Denver (8-5), 1:25 p.m., KLAS-8.

Tampa Bay (8-5) at Dallas (11-2), 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3.

Monday

Carolina (5-8) at Washington (7-5-1), 5:20 p.m., ESPN.

 