Williams’ 5 TDs help BYU overcome Toledo 55-53

PROVO, Utah — Jamaal Williams ran for a program record five touchdowns and a career-high 286 yards, and Rhett Almond chipped in a 19-yard field goal as time expired to lift BYU over Toledo 55-53 on Friday night.

There were eight lead changes in the second half.

Logan Woodside matched a career-best with five touchdown passes and a school-record 505 yards passing to lead Toledo (3-1). Jon’Vea Johnson caught three scores and finished with nine receptions for 182 yards.

Woodside threw an interception to Kai Nacua with the game tied at 45-all to set up Williams’ 14-yard go-ahead touchdown. On the ensuing series, Kareem Hunt ran for a 7-yard touchdown, Woodside connected with Michael Roberts for the 2-point conversion and the Rockets led 53-52 with 1:11 left.

Taysom Hill, the BYU (2-3) quarterback, led an 8-play, 71-yard drive highlighted by his 33-yard completion to Colby Pearson, and a Toledo face mask penalty before Almond kicked the game winner.