Williams’ 5 TDs help BYU overcome Toledo 55-53

BYU running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Toledo late in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

BYU fans celebrate, some holding a cutout of Hillary Clinton, during the team's NCAA college football game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

BYU defensive Dayan Lake (5) celebrates with teammates on the sideline after intercepting a Toledo pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

BYU defensive back Dayan Lake (5) turns to run after intercepting a Toledo pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

The BYU defense swarms over Toldeo running Kareem Hunt during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Provo, Utah. (Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PROVO, Utah — Jamaal Williams ran for a program record five touchdowns and a career-high 286 yards, and Rhett Almond chipped in a 19-yard field goal as time expired to lift BYU over Toledo 55-53 on Friday night.

There were eight lead changes in the second half.

Logan Woodside matched a career-best with five touchdown passes and a school-record 505 yards passing to lead Toledo (3-1). Jon’Vea Johnson caught three scores and finished with nine receptions for 182 yards.

Woodside threw an interception to Kai Nacua with the game tied at 45-all to set up Williams’ 14-yard go-ahead touchdown. On the ensuing series, Kareem Hunt ran for a 7-yard touchdown, Woodside connected with Michael Roberts for the 2-point conversion and the Rockets led 53-52 with 1:11 left.

Taysom Hill, the BYU (2-3) quarterback, led an 8-play, 71-yard drive highlighted by his 33-yard completion to Colby Pearson, and a Toledo face mask penalty before Almond kicked the game winner.

 