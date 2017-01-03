Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt, younger brother of Texans’ J.J. Watt, to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Wisconsin junior linebacker T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The younger Watt announced his decision to enter the draft on his Twitter account Tuesday.

“This season has been an absolute blast,” Watt wrote. “I could not have asked for a better group of guys to play with, better coaches to play for, or a better fan base to represent.”

“Playing for the University of Wisconsin has always been a dream of mine and I am extremely fortunate to have been able to fulfill that dream.”

“… This decision was by no means an easy one, but I feel that it is the right decision for me at this time.”

Watt, 22, led the Badgers (11-3) with 11 1/2 sacks and totaled 63 tackles with 15 1/2 stops for a loss and two forced fumbles.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Watt as the 10th-best outside linebacker in this year’s draft class.