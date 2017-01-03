Posted 

Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt, younger brother of Texans’ J.J. Watt, to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) looks on from the field in the fourth quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Jan. 2, 2017. The Badgers won 24-16. (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports)

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) holds up the Cotton Bowl trophy after defeating the Western Michigan Broncos 24-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Jan. 2, 2017. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) celebrates a stop on the Western Michigan Broncos during the second half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Jan. 2, 2017. The Badgers won 24-16. (Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports)

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) look on from the field in the fourth quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Jan. 2, 2017. The Badgers won 24-16. (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE

Wisconsin junior linebacker T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The younger Watt announced his decision to enter the draft on his Twitter account Tuesday.

“This season has been an absolute blast,” Watt wrote. “I could not have asked for a better group of guys to play with, better coaches to play for, or a better fan base to represent.”

“Playing for the University of Wisconsin has always been a dream of mine and I am extremely fortunate to have been able to fulfill that dream.”

“… This decision was by no means an easy one, but I feel that it is the right decision for me at this time.”

Watt, 22, led the Badgers (11-3) with 11 1/2 sacks and totaled 63 tackles with 15 1/2 stops for a loss and two forced fumbles.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Watt as the 10th-best outside linebacker in this year’s draft class.

 