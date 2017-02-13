Germans outraged as US plays Nazi version of anthem during Fed Cup match

German tennis has responded with outrage after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) made the embarrassing error of playing the Nazi-era version of Germany’s national anthem during a Fed Cup tie in Hawaii.

The version played included the first stanza, beginning “Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt” which was used as Nazi propaganda.

It translates as “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world” and was dropped after World War Two because of its association with Adolf Hitler

But Deutschlandlied, written in 1841, is still listed as the official national anthem, with only the third verse now being sung.

Unfortunately, the male soloist on the Hawaiian island of Maui somehow sung the wrong version.

“I thought it was the epitome of ignorance, and I’ve never felt more disrespected in my whole life, let alone in Fed Cup,” Germany’s Andrea Petkovic said, adding that she considered walking off court before the singles match against Alison Riske.

Petkovic later said her first comments had been somewhat emotional but that was because the incident happened before her match and she was left stunned.

“We were left shocked and did not know how to react,” Petkovic said.

German team coach Barbara Ritter said the mistake was “an absolute scandal, a disrespectful incident and inexcusable”.

German tennis federation chief Ulrich Klaus said his American counterpart had apologized for the mistake.

“Our American hosts at the Fed Cup opening in Hawaii made a mistake that should not happen,” Klaus said in a statement.

“The fact that in the year 2017 a wrong anthem can be played that is associated with the horror of the past was for players and staff and the officials present both shocking and disturbing.”

“The USTA through its president Katrina Adams has apologised officially in writing and in person and deeply regrets the blunder.”

US beats Germany to advance to Fed Cup semifinals

KAANAPALI, Hawaii — CoCo Vandeweghe won the final 10 games to beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday and give the United States an insurmountable 3-0 advantage in their Fed Cup quarterfinal match.

The U.S. advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

The fourth singles match was canceled, and the doubles match was set to be played later on Sunday.

The U.S. will host defending champion Czech Republic in the semifinal to be played April 22-23 at a site to be announced. The Czech Republic beat Spain 3-2. The final is set for November.

Vandeweghe, the world’s 20th-ranked player, put the U.S. ahead 2-0 earlier in the day when Julia Goerges retired with an injury in a match that was halted by rain Saturday with Vandeweghe ahead 6-3, 3-1.

Vandeweghe gave credit to the sun-baked Maui crowd, one day after rain pelted the court.

“You guys pulled me through, that’s the bottom line,” she said.

Vandeweghe was suffering from cramps in the second set.

“I was just trying to manage, that was basically it, and keep persevering,” she said.

Alison Riske put the Americans ahead in the first match Saturday with a 7-6 (10), 6-2 victory over Petkovic.

— The Associated Press