Chris Riley brings indelible positive message to UNLV men’s golf

As a UNLV Rebel, Chris Riley was a four-time All American and one of the best golfers in program history. There’s no doubt he was a memorable player but it was his infectious personality and positivity that left an indelible impression on most who knew him.

Following his Rebel days, Riley, 42, went on to become a PGA Tour champion and earn millions in addition to representing the United States in the 2004 Ryder Cup. His full-time playing days are over and now Riley is a volunteer assistant for his old team, helping the next generation attempt to live their dreams just as he did.

Riley believes the best message he can instill in the current players is to keep the right frame of mind, no matter the situation.

“I love it and I love being around the guys,” Riley said on a beautiful Monday afternoon at Las Vegas Country Club prior to a match between the current players and Rebel alumni. “I’m not playing tournament golf anymore so I come out here with these guys. It’s fun that they want to learn about the game and learn from my experiences.

“My biggest message is to stay positive. It’s all about attitude on the PGA Tour and when I was playing I had the best attitude out there. Nothing bothered me. You can’t get too high or too low. There were guys out there who got mad and threw clubs like Steve Flesch and a few others but for the most part the players had an even temper and that’s important.”

Riley, who aspires to become an official college coach someday but will be hard pressed to move away from his native San Diego, said for him to make a positive impact on the Rebels he must understand each player on a personal level.

“I get to know each of them and I get to know their personalities and see what makes them click,” Riley said. “I think coaching is a lot about relationships. I have different relationships with each of the guys and I know their different personalities. I just keep it real with them.”

UNLV coach Dwaine Knight is thrilled to have his former player involved.

“Chris loves UNLV golf and to have someone that loyal and that passionate is incredible,” Knight said. “He really helps these young guys see the direction they need to go in to have a chance to play the PGA Tour.”

BEST YOUNG TEACHERS

Nick Helwig, 38, an instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf located at Rio Secco was included on the Golf Digest list of best young teachers for 2016-17. Helwig has worked at the Harmon school for more than 15 years.

Also on the list was former UNLV Rebel golfer Troy Denton, 33, the teaching pro for fellow Rebel and Ryder Cup star Ryan Moore. Denton teaches out of Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

REBEL GOLF DAY

This Friday is Rebel Golf Day for the UNLV men’s golf foundation. Members get to meet the current team and play DragonRidge Country Club. Several items including foursomes at Shadow Creek, Southern Highlands and Cascata, among other courses, are up for auction. Public bids can be made by calling 702-895-1081 or emailing Kathleen.williamson@unlv.edu. New foundation memberships are also being accepted, which include an invitation to the annual Rebel Golf Day.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Natalie Gulbis, who holds her annual golf classic Nov. 21 at Rio Secco, played Shadow Creek along with LPGA Tour player Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, and several PGA Tour players. The event featured professionals sponsored by MGM Resorts playing with invited guests.

AMATEUR STARS ON, OFF COURSE

The Legacy Men’s Golf Association held their annual member/guest tournament recently and Jack Chibrowski and Darren Shellady won the title. Mark and Dave Klimek were second.

