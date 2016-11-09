Chris Riley brings indelible positive message to UNLV men’s golf

Posted 

Chris Riley watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, June 2, 2011.

Chris Riley, professional golfer from UNLV, is interviewed during the 2014 class of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Friday, May 30, 2014.

Chris Riley lines up his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club Thursday, Aug. 17, 2006, in Medinah, Ill.

By BRIAN HURLBURT
As a UNLV Rebel, Chris Riley was a four-time All American and one of the best golfers in program history. There’s no doubt he was a memorable player but it was his infectious personality and positivity that left an indelible impression on most who knew him.

Following his Rebel days, Riley, 42, went on to become a PGA Tour champion and earn millions in addition to representing the United States in the 2004 Ryder Cup. His full-time playing days are over and now Riley is a volunteer assistant for his old team, helping the next generation attempt to live their dreams just as he did.

Riley believes the best message he can instill in the current players is to keep the right frame of mind, no matter the situation.

“I love it and I love being around the guys,” Riley said on a beautiful Monday afternoon at Las Vegas Country Club prior to a match between the current players and Rebel alumni. “I’m not playing tournament golf anymore so I come out here with these guys. It’s fun that they want to learn about the game and learn from my experiences.

“My biggest message is to stay positive. It’s all about attitude on the PGA Tour and when I was playing I had the best attitude out there. Nothing bothered me. You can’t get too high or too low. There were guys out there who got mad and threw clubs like Steve Flesch and a few others but for the most part the players had an even temper and that’s important.”

Riley, who aspires to become an official college coach someday but will be hard pressed to move away from his native San Diego, said for him to make a positive impact on the Rebels he must understand each player on a personal level.

“I get to know each of them and I get to know their personalities and see what makes them click,” Riley said. “I think coaching is a lot about relationships. I have different relationships with each of the guys and I know their different personalities. I just keep it real with them.”

UNLV coach Dwaine Knight is thrilled to have his former player involved.

“Chris loves UNLV golf and to have someone that loyal and that passionate is incredible,” Knight said. “He really helps these young guys see the direction they need to go in to have a chance to play the PGA Tour.”

BEST YOUNG TEACHERS

Nick Helwig, 38, an instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf located at Rio Secco was included on the Golf Digest list of best young teachers for 2016-17. Helwig has worked at the Harmon school for more than 15 years.

Also on the list was former UNLV Rebel golfer Troy Denton, 33, the teaching pro for fellow Rebel and Ryder Cup star Ryan Moore. Denton teaches out of Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Play Chimera Golf Club in Henderson starting at $29 plus sign up for the rewards program and earn free golf and other benefits.

REBEL GOLF DAY

This Friday is Rebel Golf Day for the UNLV men’s golf foundation. Members get to meet the current team and play DragonRidge Country Club. Several items including foursomes at Shadow Creek, Southern Highlands and Cascata, among other courses, are up for auction. Public bids can be made by calling 702-895-1081 or emailing Kathleen.williamson@unlv.edu. New foundation memberships are also being accepted, which include an invitation to the annual Rebel Golf Day.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Natalie Gulbis, who holds her annual golf classic Nov. 21 at Rio Secco, played Shadow Creek along with LPGA Tour player Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods, and several PGA Tour players. The event featured professionals sponsored by MGM Resorts playing with invited guests.

AMATEUR STARS ON, OFF COURSE

The Legacy Men’s Golf Association held their annual member/guest tournament recently and Jack Chibrowski and Darren Shellady won the title. Mark and Dave Klimek were second.

The golf notebook appears each Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.

PRO SCHEDULES

PGA TOUR

What: OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Where: Playa del Carmen, Mexico; El Camaleon GC (6,987 yards, par 71).

When: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Purse: $7 million (First prize: $1,260,000).

Defending champion: Graeme McDowell.

Last week: Rod Pampling won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Next week: RSM Classic.

EUROPEAN TOUR

What: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Where: Sun City, South Africa; Gary Player CC (7,831 yards, par 72).

When: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 1-7 a.m.).

Purse: $7 million.

Defending champion: Marc Leishman.

Last week: Thorbjorn Olesen won the Turkish Airlines Open.

Next week: DP World Tour Championship.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

What: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Where: Scottsdale, Arizona; Desert Mountain Club (Cochise Course) (6,929 yards, par 70).

When: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m.; Saturday, 1-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-noon).

Purse: $2.5 million (First prize: $375,000).

Defending champion: Billy Andrade.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Dominion Charity Classic.

LPGA TOUR

What: Lorena Ochoa Invitational

Where: Mexico City, Mexico Golf Club (6,804 yards, par 72).

Television: None.

Purse: $1 million (First prize: $150,000).

Defending champion: Inbee Park.

Last week: Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Toto Japan Classic.

Next week: CME Group Tour Championship.

 