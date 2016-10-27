Dean Wilson surprised by induction into Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame

Dean Wilson always has been a pleasant fellow, someone who would take a minute and talk golf with anyone and then go out and shoot a below-par round at one of Las Vegas’ golf courses.

The 46-year-old from Hawaii, who went to Brigham Young and played 13 years on the PGA Tour, will be inducted into the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame on Friday at TPC Summerlin. He admits to being somewhat surprised by the honor.

“I spent about 12 years living in Las Vegas,” he said. “I chose it because I wanted someplace where I could play and practice all the time, somewhere that had good weather and a place I could get easily in and out of. I couldn’t have picked a better spot.”

Joining Wilson as members of the Class of 2016 are local developer Irwin Molasky, long drive legend Mike Dunaway and golf course superintendent and volunteer Bill Rohret.

Wilson’s career on the PGA Tour was that of a journeyman. His best year was in 2006 when he won The International in a playoff over Tom Lehman, the only tour event win of his career. Wilson also finished second at the Valero Texas Open, had six top-10 finishes and won $2.5 million in 2006.

“It was a great year. Being able to win on the tour will always be special to me,” he said. “I was feeling good and playing well, and it was very satisfying to be able to play that well.”

Wilson, now retired from competitive golf and living in San Diego, said he enjoys a stress-free life and isn’t likely to resume his carer when he turns 50 and the Champions Tour beckons.

“I never looked at golf as work,” he said, “and as I get older, I don’t want to put in 80-hour weeks. I have nothing to prove. Golf was good to me, and I don’t want to get mad at golf.”

Dunaway was one of the most successful competitors of the Long Drivers of America and the founder of the “350 Club,” which was formed among those who could drive a golf ball 350 yards or farther. He died in 2014 at age 59.

Rohret, 64, has worked in golf for 44 years, 27 as a course superintendent in Las Vegas. He worked at Angel Park, The Legacy, Stallion Mountain and Desert Rose and still helps out at Highland Falls, even though he is retired. He has volunteered for Special Olympics in Southern Nevada and has been the PGA of America Southern Nevada Chapter Person of the Year.

Molasky, 89, developed several golf properties, including Winterwood (now Desert Rose) and the Stardust Country Club (now Las Vegas National), and was a driving force in the growth of Las Vegas Country Club.

