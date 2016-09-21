Hall of Fame preserves deep history of golf in Las Vegas

For full disclosure, I am the president of the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame. Our annual Night of Induction, scheduled for October 28 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin, is once again the official kick-off of the PGA Tour’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open.

This year’s class is made up of longtime course superintendent and volunteer Bill Rohret, developer and benefactor Irwin Molasky, long drive legend Mike Dunaway (1955-2014) and former Las Vegas resident and PGA Tour player Dean Wilson. As always, the event is open to the public and proceeds benefit the Hall plus help support college scholarships, and local junior and high school golf.

It’s an honor to represent our volunteer board as we work together to preserve the deep history of golf in Las Vegas. And what a history it is, dating back to the 1930’s when the first nine holes opened at Las Vegas municipal golf course. From then on, our city and courses have been the backdrop for many meaningful moments.

In 1953, the old Desert Inn course was the site of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Tournament of Champions. Al Besselink won and despite reports to the contrary, he didn’t go straight to the casino and lose the $10,000 silver dollars he earned for the title. The coins were rolled out in a wheel barrow by legendary Desert Inn owner Wilbur Clark.

From 1961-66, the LPGA Championship, a major, was played in Las Vegas at the old Stardust Country Club, which is now Las Vegas National. LPGA Tour Hall of Famer Mickey Wright, a 13-time major champion, won in Vegas in 1961 and 1963.

In 1996, Tiger Woods won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the 1996 Las Vegas Invitational. This year marks the 20th anniversary of his dramatic victory over Davis Love III in a playoff at TPC Summerlin. Unfortunately, Woods has announced plans to play in Turkey the week of this year’s Shriners Open and won’t be teeing it up to mark the occasion.

While those are historic moments on a national stage, the foundation of the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame is anchored by top local amateurs, PGA of America professionals, organizations, volunteers, tour players and others who have made an indelible impact on the game in Southern Nevada. The class of 2016 joins the likes of previous inductees such as Butch Harmon, Craig Barlow, Jerry Roberts, Joe Kelly, Stephanie Louden, the Valley View Golf Club, Loe Redden, the 1998 NCAA champion UNLV golf team, Dwaine Knight, Brady Exber, Clyde Cobb, Eric Dutt, the Las Vegas Founders Club, Robert Gamez, Jim Colbert, Brenda Knott and too many more to mention.

A complete list and bios of inductees is available at the official website as is a link to reserve tickets to the Night of Induction. The committee also urges the public to nominate future inductees via the website at LasVegasGolfHOF.com. You can also email me directly at bhurlburt5@gmail.com.

HENDERSON COMES HOME

Former PGA of America, Southwest Section, Southern Nevada Chapter Teacher of the Year Matt Henderson has returned to the PGA Tour-owned TPC Las Vegas as the director of Instruction. In 2013, Henderson was rated the state’s second-best teacher behind Butch Harmon in a Golf Digest poll. Henderson is a graduate of UNLV and also shadowed short game guru Dave Pelz from 2006-09.

“I am glad to be home and in a place where I am surrounded with familiarity and there is a quality felt when walking on the TPC Las Vegas property,” Henderson said.

Prior to returning, Henderson served as the Director of Instruction/Player Development for the University of Tennessee golf program.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

PGA Tour champion Ryan Moore hitting balls at Topgolf Las Vegas. Moore is under serious consideration to be the final pick for this year’s United State Ryder Cup team.