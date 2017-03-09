Oda leads Rebels to sixth-place finish at Southern Highlands Collegiate

UNLV junior John Oda shot 4-under par and tied for sixth in the Southern Highlands Collegiate at Southern Highlands Golf Club. As a team, the Rebels shot a combined 10-over par and also finished tied for sixth in their home tournament.

USC shot 11-under par and won the team title. Grant Hischman of Oklahoma won a one-hole playoff with California’s Colin Morikawa for the individual title after both finished regulation tied at 6-under par.

Heading into the tournament, Oda was inspired by the “wise words” of UNLV coach Dwaine Knight.

“One thing that I really liked this week is he said for us to believe,” Oda said. “He told us that we had been playing well in the first few tournaments and wanted us to believe and understand that we can make anything happen.”

Oda is on the official watch list for the prestigious Ben Hogan award and already has two individual victories this season. There were several other Hogan watch list players in the field.

“To be honest I didn’t think about that at all this week,” Oda said. “Playing good golf takes care of everything. It’s such a great honor to be a part of that list but I still need to go out and play well in every tournament.”

The rest of the Rebels were led by sophomore Shintaro Ban who finished tied for 21st at 3-over par. Freshman Justin Kim shot 4-over par and finished tied for 24th, Sophomore Harry Hall shot 10-over and tied for 46th and freshman Derek Castillo shot 18-over par and finished tied for 68th.

“I think the golf course was the star this week and it was in unbelievable shape,” Knight said. “It was very difficult and shot placement was very important. The patience and local knowledge we should have had from playing our home course probably didn’t pay off as much as I thought it would. We had played three tournaments in a row at a high level and this one stung us a little bit.

“I was very encouraged by the play of Justin Kim who had a break out tournament. We can’t always rely on Oda, Ban and Hall to play well so our fourth and fifth players are important.”

The Rebels next play in Las Vegas again Friday and Saturday at Siena in the Jackrabbit Invitational hosted by South Dakota State and University of Hawaii.