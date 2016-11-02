10 storylines to watch at this week’s Shriners Open

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is back and with it, a certain amount of unpredictability.

It has earned a reputation where a player can start the week a nobody and wind up holding the trophy on Sunday afternoon. It is also a tournament that usually yields lots of birdies and scores 20-below par for the winner.

Those in charge are trying to make the event more fan-friendly and attract a younger audience. They’re not afraid to fail, witness the swimming pool idea a couple of years ago that didn’t make quite the splash the tournament hoped it would.

But it’s still a fun week and those who are regular attendees will attest to that. They see some very good players playing some very good golf and it is a relatively affordable day at TPC Summerlin.

With that in mind and history as our caddy, here are 10 storylines to keep an eye on as play begins Thursday:

1. Who will be this year’s Smylie Kaufman?

No one outside his family and a few close friends heard of the LSU star before he hit town and lit up TPC Summerlin on the final day with a 10-under 61. It was his first PGA Tour win and he hasn’t won since.

2. Can Kaufman repeat?

The odds say no. In the history of the event, only Jim Furyk has managed to repeat as champion after winning in 1998 and again in 1999.

3. Can Ryan Moore stay hot?

The former UNLV All-American and 2012 Shriners champ played great at the Ryder Cup, helping the USA take back the trophy. He has won here before and he will be a fan favorite.

4. Ryder Cup presence

Moore isn’t the only USA Ryder Cupper in the field. Jimmy Walker, J.B. Holmes and Brooks Koepka are playing as is team captain Davis Love III. There won’t be any Team Europe players to razz this weekend. Not that the Las Vegas fans would, mind you.

5. Daylight issues

For the first time, this event is being staged in November when daylight is decreasing. The field is still at 144 and dusk falls at 5:30 p.m. It likely means players still on the course will be coming back the following morning. If you’re on the cutline, it could make for some anxious moments come Saturday morning not knowing if you’re still playing or you’re going home.

6. Can Scott Piercy win at home?

The former Bonanza High School star always seems to play well at TPC Summerlin. He’s usually lurking near the leaders but he’s never been able to seal the deal. He has been playing great of late. Maybe it’s his time.

7. The course is the same

While some PGA Tour courses try to change things up, TPC Summerlin is basically the same. The rough may be a tad longer after last week’s rain but the course is usually in immaculate shape, particularly the greens. Expect a lot of birdies.

8. Ryo Ishikawa and the Rising Sun

The Japanese star has his own media entourage following and recording his every move. He usually gives them something to write and talk about. Don’t be surprised if he’s in contention on Sunday. He finished second here in 2013. If his putter gets hot, look out.

9. Hot putters

Speaking of putting, this tournament is usually won by the guy with the hottest putter. Harris English and Daniel Summerhays tied for sixth last year in overall putting. Cheng Tsung Pan and Patton Kizzire were 1-2 early in the 2016-17 season in putting. They’ll both be here in Vegas.

10. Reeeebels!

UNLV is always well-represented at the Shriners and this year, there’s Moore, Charley Hoffman, Chad Campbell and Andres Gonzales in the field.

