Chris Kirk earns share of second round lead at Shriners Open

It took Chris Kirk two days to do what Rod Pampling did in one, which was get to 11-under-par at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Kirk shot a 6-under-par 65 Friday at TPC Summerlin after beginning the day the day six shots behind Pampling after an opening round 5-under 66.

“The course is in fantastic condition. It’s the best I’ve ever seen it,” said Kirk, who turned pro in 2007. “I felt good with my swing and everything went smooth. I gave myself a lot of chances.”

Keegan Bradley and James Hahn also got into double digits Friday morning, Bradley with a 6-under 65 to go to minus-10 thanks a four straight birdies on the final four holes of his front nine, while Hahn had a 66.

Pat Perez had also moved up the board with a 5-under round through 16 holes to be at 10-under.

Pampling was scheduled to tee off for his second round at 12:05 p.m. from the 10th tee.

