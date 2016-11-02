Everything you need to know if you go to Shriners Open this week

If you’re headed out to TPC Summerlin this week to check out Shriners Open, here are a few facts to know before you go, including parking and prohibited items.

What: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71, 7,255 yards)

Format: 72 holes, stroke play

Field: 144 PGA Tour players

Purse: $6.6 million ($1.2 million to winner)

Defending champion: Smylie Kaufman

TV: The Golf Channel (Cox 339, DirecTV 218, Dish 401, CenturyLink 641)

Radio: Sirius XM

Tickets: $35

Parking: Free at Suncoast Hotel from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Complimentary shuttle bus to golf course); $30 valet at TPC Summerlin.

Forecast: Thursday: Sunny, high 73 degrees, low 55 degrees, wind NE 5 mph; Friday: Sunny, high 74 degrees, low 57 degrees, wind S 4 mph; Saturday: Sunny, high 76 degrees, low 57 degrees, wind WSW 6 mph; Sunday: Sunny, high 76 degrees, low 56 degrees, wind SE 7 mph

Prohibited items: cameras, radios, backpacks, camera bags, purses larger than 8 inches by 8 inches by 8 inches, signs and banners, coolers, outside food and beverages, firearms and knives, stepladders and step stools, chairs in carry bag.

Tournament website:shrinershospitalsopen.com