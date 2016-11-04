A fan’s guide to Shriners Open tourney this weekend

Competition kicked off at this week’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open Thursday at TPC Summerlin. We spent the day on the course to see what the tournament offered for fans looking to attend this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re headed out to the tournament:

FAN EXPERIENCE

As you enter TPC Summerlin for the tournament, you walk right into a fan experience area. There are a handful of vendors to check out and even a few things you can try out including a putting hole-in-one where you have a chance to win prizes.

DRIVING RANGE

Fans can watch golfers warm up on the driving range while they’re enjoying the fan experience area. There’s stuff to do for both kids and adults.

The driving range took a bit of a beating today at TPC Summerlin #SHCO#ShrinersOpenpic.twitter.com/TH2yeSIjd0 — Las Vegas RJ Sports (@RJ_Sports) November 3, 2016

PUTTING GREEN

Past the fan experience, and on your way to the holes, you can’t miss the putting green. In the morning hours, you’ll be able to watch golfers warm up all over the green before heading out for competition.

SCORING BOOTH

As golfers finish their rounds, they head into the scoring booth to sign their cards. You can hang out around the scoring booth area and watch your favorite golfers be interviewed after their cards are signed.

WALK THE COURSE

You can either mosey around the course as you please, or follow the golfers during their rounds for a full PGA Tour experience. The views you get all over the course are spectacular.

Former UNLV Rebel Ryan Moore, current champ Smylie Kaufman and Las Vegan Kevin Na just teed off at hole 1 #SHCO#ShrinersOpenpic.twitter.com/zSo82gXJG1 — Las Vegas RJ Sports (@RJ_Sports) November 3, 2016

TEE OFF

On your way in, pick up a brochure from one of the course volunteers — you won’t miss them — so you can see when golfers are teeing off and where. The brochure also includes a map of the course. And if you haven’t seen pro golfers tee off before, you’ll definitely want to check it out. It gives you a first-hand experience to actual PGA action that you may have just seen on TV. But remember, you must abide by all tournament rules and be completely silent while golfers are playing.

PRO SHOP

Although TPC Summerlin is a private golf course, during the tournament the golf shop is open to the public. You can check out all the PGA gear the pros use and even pick up some merchandise.

FOOD TRUCK ROW

Along the 18th hole, fans can indulge in a slew of food trucks while they watch players come in. You definitely won’t go hungry while you’re out there.

Fans won't get hungry out at #ShrinersOpen at TPC Summerlin this weekend because a food truck row exists along the 18th hole #SHCOpic.twitter.com/0hfr2wplEZ — Las Vegas RJ Sports (@RJ_Sports) November 3, 2016

THE HILL

The Hill overlooks the 16th, 17th and 18th holes and offers incredible views of TPC Summerlin, the Las Vegas skyline and Red Rock Canyon. Fans can enjoy the tournament in the luxurious 10,000-square-foot pavilion. There are seating areas, big-screen TVs and concessions.

GREEN CABANAS

If you’re not a fan of walking the course and just want to relax in the shade while watching some golf, you can head over to the 16th hole cabanas.

PATRIOTS’ OUTPOST

Any active, reserve, veteran and retired military members and first responders can enjoy access to the Patriots’ Post overlooking the 9th hole. The outpost is open every day of the tournament and complimentary food and beverages will be served throughout the day for members and their families.

SUNSET

Stick around for the sunset from the course. You won’t be disappointed.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.