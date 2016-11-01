Posted 

Here are the tee times for this week’s Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin

Scott Piercy hits a drive ball from the 17th tee in the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin, 1700 Village Center Circle, in Las Vegas Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By STEVE CARP
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The tee times are set for the first two rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Play for the 144-player field begins at 7:05 a.m. Thursday from the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

Among the notables playing in the morning group are Las Vegas’ Scott Piercy who tees off with Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel in his group at 7:35 a.m. from the 10th tee, 2010 champ Jonathan Byrd who tees off at 8:25 a.m. from No. 1 , and Jimmy Walker and Graeme McDowell, playing together and starting at 7:45 a.m. from No. 1.

The afternoon pairings feature defending champion Smylie Kaufman playing with 2012 champ Ryan Moore and 2011 champ Kevin Na at 12:35 p.m. from the No. 1 tee. Just before that group tees off, it will be Charley Hoffman, 1993 champion Davis Love III and Webb Simpson, the 2013 champ, starting from No, 1 at 12:25 p.m.

Rd 1 #1 tee/Rd 2 #10 tee

7:05 a.m./11:55 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Wheaton, IL; Graham DeLaet, Weyburn, SK, CAN; Morgan Hoffmann

Wyckoff, NJ.

7:15 a.m./12:05 p.m.: Russell Henley, Kiawah Island, SC; Carl Pettersson, Raleigh, NC; Rod Pampling, Brisbane, AUS

7:25 a.m./ 12:15 p.m.: Boo Weekley, East Milton, FL; Jason Kokrak, Warren, OH; Patton Kizzire, Sea Island, GA

7:35 a.m. /12:25 p.m.: Hunter Mahan, Dallas; Harris English, Sea Island, GA; Stewart Cink, Duluth, GA.

7:45 a.m./12:35 p.m.: William McGirt, Spartanburg, SC; Matt Every, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Brian Gay, Windermere, FL

7:55 a.m./12:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Lehi, UT; J.J. Henry, Fort. Worth, TX; Alex Cejka, Germany.

8:05 a.m./12:55 p.m.: Brian Stuard, Jackson, MI; Troy Merritt, Meridian, ID; Ben Martin; Kiawah Island, SC

8:15 a.m./1:05 p.m.: Matt Jones. Sydney, AUS; John Senden, Brisbane, AUS; Bud Cauley, Jacksonville Beach, FL

8:25 a.m./1:15 p.m.: Jonathan Byrd, Sea Island, GA; Patrick Rodgers, Avon, IN; Gonzalo Fdez-Castano. Madrid, ESP

8:35 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Chad Campbell, Andrews, TX, Steve Marino, Tequesta, FL; Ricky Barnes, Phoenix.

8:45 a.m./1:35 p.m.: Andres Gonzales, Lakewood, WA; Steven Alker, Hamilton, NZL; Kevin Tway; Edmond, OK

8:55 a.m./1:45 p.m.: Ryan Brehm, Mount Pleasant, MI; J.J. Spaun, Los Angeles; Aaron Wise, Lake Elsinore, CA

Rd 1 #10 tee/Rd 2 #1 tee

7:05 a.m./11:55 a.m.: Ken Duke, Stuart, FL; Jamie Lovemark, San Diego; Blayne Barber, Auburn, AL

7:15 a.m./12:05 p.m.: John Huh, Dallas; Johnson Wagner, Charlotte, NC; Tyrone Van Aswegen, McKinney, TX

7:25 a.m./12:15 p.m.: Bryce Molder, Scottsdale, AZ; Chez Reavie, Scottsdale, AZ; Greg Owen, Mansfield, ENG

7:35 a.m./12:25 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Las Vegas; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, FL; Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

7:45 a.m./12:35 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Idyllwild, CA; Jimmy Walker, Boerne, TX; Graeme McDowell, Portrush, NIR

7:55 a.m./12:45 p.m.: Billy Hurley III, Annapolis, MD; Fabian Gomez, Chaco, ARG; Nick Watney, Dixon, CA

8:05 a.m./12:55 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Knoxville, TN; David Lingmerth, Tranas, SWE; Nick Taylor, Abbotsford, B.C., CAN

8:15 a.m./1:05 p.m.: Geoff Ogilvy, Melbourne, AUS; Scott Brown, Aiken, SC; Zac Blair, Saint George, UT

8:25 a.m./1:15 p.m.: Jonas Blixt. Hammaro, SWE; Stuart Appleby, Cohuna, AUS; Ryo Ishikawa, Japan

8:35 a.m. /1:25 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Brisbane, AUS; Kelly Kraft, Dallas; Ollie Schniederjans, Alpharetta, GA

8:45 a.m./1:35 p.m.: Hiroshi Iwata, Sendai, JPN; J.T. Poston, St. Simons Island, GA; Marty Jertson, Phoenix, AZ

8:55 a.m./1:45 p.m.: Nicholas Lindheim, Satellite Beach, FL; Cheng Tsung Pan, Taiwan; Kurt Kitayama

Chico, CA;

Rd. 1 #1 tee/Rd. 2 #10 tee

11:55 a.m./7:05 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Oak Ridge, TN; Spencer Levin, Elk Grove, CA; Martin Flores, Dallas.

12:05 p.m./7:15 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Gig Harbor, WA; Shawn Stefani, Houston, TX; Luke List, Seal Beach, CA

12:15 p.m./7:25 a.m.: Michael Thompson, Sea Island, GA; Jason Bohn, Acworth, GA; Harold Varner III, Gastonia, NC

12:25 p.m./7:35 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Rancho Santa Fe, CA; Davis Love III, Sea Island, GA; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, NC

12:35 p.m./7:45 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Las Vegas; Smylie Kaufman, Birmingham, AL; Kevin Na, Las Vegas.

12:45 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Greg Chalmers, Sydney, AUS; Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT; Ernie Els, South Africa

12:55 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Jim Herman, Palm City, FL; Robert Streb, Shawnee, KS; Charles Howell III, Windermere, FL

1:05 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Daniel Summerhays, Farmington, UT; Kyle Reifers, Mooresville, NC; Derek Fathauer, Jupiter, FL

1:15 p.m./8:25 a.m.: Seung-Yul Noh, Irving, TX; Martin Laird, Glasgow, SCO; Jon Rahm, Barrika, ESP

1:25 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Miguel Angel Carballo, Bahia Blanca, ARG; Ryan Blaum, Jacksonville Beach, FL; Seamus Power, Waterford, IRL

1:35 p.m./8:45 a.m.: Tommy Gainey, Hartsville, SC; Bobby Wyatt, Sea Island, GA; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, CA

1:45 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Clovis, CA; Zack Sucher, Birmingham, AL; Josh Teater, Lexington, KY

Rd 1 #10 tee/Rd 2 #1 tee

11:55 a.m./7:05 a.m.: Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, GA; Will MacKenzie, Jupiter, FL; Jon Curran, Hopkinson, MA

12:05 p.m./7:15 a.m.: Robert Garrigus, Scottsdale, AZ; Mark Hubbard, Denver, CO; Wesley Bryan, Augusta, GA

12:15 p.m./7:25 a.m.: Bob Estes, Austin, TX; Francesco Molinari, Turin, ITA; Michael Kim, Dallas

12:25 p.m./7:35 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Melbourne, AUS; Danny Lee, Rotorua, NZL; Chris Kirk, Athens, GA

12:35 p.m./7:45 a.m.: James Hahn, Alameda, CA; Sean O'Hair, Chadds Ford, PA; Vijay Singh, Fiji Islands

12:45 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Dallas; Vaughn Taylor, Augusta, GA; Steven Bowditch, Queensland, AUS

12:55 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Ben Crane, Portland, OR; Adam Hadwin, Abbotsford, B.C., CAN; Brett Stegmaier

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

1:05 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Pat Perez, Scottsdale, AZ; Cameron Tringale, Laguna Niguel, CA; Sung Kang. Coppell, TX

1:15 p.m./8:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Tequesta, FL; David Hearn, Brantford, ON, CAN; Colt Knost, Dallas

1:25 p.m./8:35 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Birmingham, AL; Grayson Murray, Raleigh, NC; Lee McCoy, Clarkesville, GA

1:35 p.m./8:45 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Dundas, ON, CAN; Brian Campbell, Irvine, CA; Dominic Bozzelli, Pittsford, NY

1:45 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Jupiter, FL; Julian Etulain; Buenos Aires, ARG; Sihwan Kim

Orlando, FL

Alternates

1 Jonathan Randolph

2 Ryan Armour

3 Brett Drewitt

4 Brad Fritsch

5 D.A. Points

6 Whee Kim

7 Rick Lamb

8 Brandon Hagy

9 Max Homa

10 Rory Sabbatini

Approx Starting Times for Saturday:9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Approx Starting Times for Sunday: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.

Finish Times for Saturday: 4:30 p.m.

Finish Times for Sunday: 3:30 p.m.

 