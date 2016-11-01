Here are the tee times for this week’s Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin

The tee times are set for the first two rounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Play for the 144-player field begins at 7:05 a.m. Thursday from the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

Among the notables playing in the morning group are Las Vegas’ Scott Piercy who tees off with Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel in his group at 7:35 a.m. from the 10th tee, 2010 champ Jonathan Byrd who tees off at 8:25 a.m. from No. 1 , and Jimmy Walker and Graeme McDowell, playing together and starting at 7:45 a.m. from No. 1.

The afternoon pairings feature defending champion Smylie Kaufman playing with 2012 champ Ryan Moore and 2011 champ Kevin Na at 12:35 p.m. from the No. 1 tee. Just before that group tees off, it will be Charley Hoffman, 1993 champion Davis Love III and Webb Simpson, the 2013 champ, starting from No, 1 at 12:25 p.m.