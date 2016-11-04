Luke List is best in the afternoon at PGA Tour’s Shriners Open

In the wake of Rod Pampling’s domination of TPC Summerlin Thursday morning, not many players in the afternoon field of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open could make a serious charge at Pampling, who shot an 11-under-par 60.

But Luke List tried.

The former Vanderbilt University star had a 6-under 65, the best score of Thursday afternoon and is tied for fifth place with Matt Jones. An eagle at the par-4 15th and a birdie at the par-5 16th helped secure List’s spot on the leaderboard.

“I was already 11 down before I teed off,” List said. “Rod had an excellent round so I knew it was out there on this golf course. You can make a lot of birdies.”

List, 31, won $751,001 last year and finished No. 124 on the PGA Tour’s money list. He has started 2017 well with a tie for 26th place at the Safeway Open Oct. 16 and tied for second last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. In two weeks, he has already made nearly half as much money as he did all of last season.

“The weather is perfect and the course is perfect,” he said. “You’ll see a lot of low scores this weekend.”

LOCAL ENTRIES — It was a mixed bag for the UNLV-Las Vegas contingent in the first round.

There was former Rebel Chad Campbell posting a 4-under 67 while former Bonanza High star Scott Piercy had a 3-under 68.

Las Vegas resident Kevin Na came in with a 3-under 68 while Ryan Moore went from 2-over to 2-under finish at 69.

For some of the other ex-Rebels, it was a tough day. Charley Hoffman and Kurt Kitayama both had 2-over 73s while Andres Gonzales had a 3-over 74.

UNLUCKY AT CARDS — Billy Horschel wishes he could have the kind of success gambling that he does playing golf.

The PGA Tour veteran got off to a nice start Thursday at the Shriners Open, posting a 7-under par 64, putting him four shots behind leader Rod Pampling. However, things aren’t going so well in the casino.

“The tables have taken my money this week,” said Horschel, refusing to divulge where he played and how much he lost. “Obviously my expectations on the tables are very down, so I think my time on the tables the rest of the week is done. “Hopefully I gave away all my bad luck and all my money away at the tables and hopefully all the good stuff comes out here on the golf course.

MOMENT NOT TOO BIG — Aaron Wise, who was the NCAA individual champion last year playing for Oregon, acquitted himself nicely in his opening round Thursday, shooting a 66 despite three bogeys.

Wise started slow, making the turn at 1-under. But he made birdie at No. 10, came back with consecutive birdies at 13 and 14 then made eagle at No. 16 and a birdie at No. 17 to get to minus-5.

KNOST WITHDRAWS — Colt Knost pulled out of the tournament during his first round, complaining of a wrist injury. Knost, who was playing with Lucas Glover and David Hearn, was 1-over through 11 holes when he notified tournament officials he was unable to continue.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.