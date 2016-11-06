Pampling gets first PGA win in 10 years by capturing Shriners Open

Rod Pampling won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Sunday, posting a final-round 6-under-par 65 to win by two shots over Brooks Koepka.

Pampling, who finished with a 20-under par 264, won for the first time on the PGA Tour since 2006 and pocketed $1.28 million.

Pampling and Lucas Glover had been neck-and-neck through most of the final round at TPC Summerlin and were still deadlocked at 19-under through 16 holes. Pampling managed a par at the par-3 17th while Glover wound up with a bogey for the hole. That gave Pampling a one-shot lead into the final hole and the 47-year-old from Australia sealed it with a 32-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th.

Glover wound up third at 17-under. Francesco Molinari, who had the day’s best round, a 10-under 61, finished in a three-way tie for forth along with Geoff Ogilvy and Harris English.

