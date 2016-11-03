Rod Pampling scores record-tying round, takes Shriners Open early lead

The birdies kept dropping for Rod Pampling. And as he was finishing his opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Pampling was flirting with history.

The 47-year-old Australian had gone to 11-under par with two holes to play Thursday at TPC Summerlin, where par is 71. The tournament record for a single round — 59 by Chip Beck in 1991 at Sunrise Golf Club, was within reach. At worst, Pampling would be near the top of the leaderboard.

He didn’t dip below 60 but he kept his spot at the top, taking a two-shot lead over John Huh and Brooks Koepka going into Friday’s second round. His 60 equalled the tournament record for 18 holes at TPC Summerlin set in 2013 by JJ Henry who had a 60 in his third round.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking too much about it,” Pampling said of setting a record. “Obviously, the front nine came around quickly, chipping in, then holing out and bringing the next couple. I got to 5 (under) and 6 (under) pretty quick. We just picked up birdies on the way through.”

Interestingly, Pampling’s round began in a most pedestrian fashion as he settled for par over the first two holes before making birdie at the 492-yard, par-4 No. 3 to get him on his way. He made the turn at 6-under and everything seemed to be going his way.

In addition to his nine birdies, Pampling carded a pair of eagles to get him to 11-under. He made eagle at the 421-yard, par-4 No. 6, holing out from 134 yards out. He also made eagle at the 541-yard, par-6 16th, hitting his second shot from 233 yards out with a 3-iron to within six inches, then tapping in.

“I would have loved to have made one more for a 59 but it was just a good solid day all around,” he said.

Pampling had gone back to the Web.com Tour to regain his playing privileges on the PGA Tour. He said it wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen, but he’s glad to be back.

“I assure you you don’t want to be out there because it’s hard work,” he said. “It’s expensive and it’s very difficult to get the job done out there. The talent is so deep that you know you have to go low.

“But it felt great to be out there the whole way (Thursday). It certainly makes you hungry and it wants you to get back out here where I think I belong.”

Pampling last won on the PGA Tour in 2006 when he captured the Bay Hill Invitational. It is one of his two Tour victories. He also won last year on the Web.com Tour at the BMW Charity pro-Am. He still believed in his game and even though he’s not getting any younger, he was convinced he still could compete with golf’s best.

“I’ve been working hard on my driver,” he said. “My irons have been fantastic the last month and a half. It’s the best I’ve hit my irons throughout my whole career. So it was nice to hit fairways and then the irons behaved themselves as they had been. So it was good.”

Pampling had shot a 61 in the final round of last year’s Australian Open. That was the other indication his game hadn’t abandoned him.

“It wasn’t that long ago, nine months,” Pampling said.

For Huh and Koepka, they’re not discouraged by their 62s and being two shots back.

“It’s better than being 11 over,” said Huh, who played without mishap and carded nine birdies. “It’s always nice to have a bogey-free round.”

Koepka, who also had a bogey-free round and finished strong with birdies at the par-3 No. 8 and the par-5 ninth, said: “Anytime you’re under 6, 7 or more out here, it’s a good round.”

